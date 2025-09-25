In the wake of recent Greek life sanctions, SDSU plans to roll out additional hazing prevention resources





Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Kappa Psi, Delta Gamma, Sigma Chi and Sigma Nu received sanctions this year for violating SDSU’s “Hazing or Conspiracy to Haze” policy, among others, including “Alcohol” and “Health and Safety.”

Additionally, Zeta Beta Tau and Kappa Alpha Order are serving interim suspensions for alleged violations of the Student Organization Code of Conduct.

Caryl Montero-Adams, Interim Dean of Students, said in a statement that SDSU’s hazing prevention efforts start with education.

“SDSU offers robust educational workshops on expectations and responsible practices through the Pierce Greek Life Center, the Center for Student Organization and Activities, New Student and Parent Programs, and the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities,” she said.

Montero-Adams said that the university plans to implement a new hazing prevention module called PreventZone, which will be released later in the fall semester. She said that PreventZone will include specific modules for those involved in fraternities and sororities, athletic teams and performing arts organizations. The module will be required for all students in fraternities and sororities, as well as all Recognized Student Organization leaders upon launch.

In addition to PreventZone and current workshops on hazing and substance use for RSOs, the university implemented the Amnesty Policy in 2021, which protects individuals from university disciplinary sanctions when they report “incidents of sexual violence, alcohol or other drug-related emergencies, and incidents of hazing.” In 2019, SDSU enacted the Good Samaritan Policy, which protects RSOs from disciplinary sanctions given they report the incident to the university, contact 911, cooperate with emergency personnel and comply with any university investigations.

“The aim of the organizational conduct process is both educational and developmental, not punitive,” Montero-Adams said.

She explained that organizational sanctions may include a warning, probation, suspension or expulsion. Further stipulations may include new requirements for the student organization, such as assigned educational workshops or limitations on social events.

As a part of their active sanctions, Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi and Sigma Nu will need to host educational workshops for members of their respective chapters with 90% chapter attendance.

Delta Gamma has completed its probation term as of Sept. 19, with sanctions including an educational workshop, an updated new member education plan, a comprehensive plan for bid day and a mandatory “Member Promise Form.”Currently, SDSU is in its dry period until Oct. 1, during which RSOs, including fraternities and sororities, are not permitted to host any off-campus events with alcohol at the start of each semester.