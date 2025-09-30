NCAA closes spring football transfer portal, forcing San Diego State to adjust





The NCAA’s chaotic transfer landscape just tightened its borders, taking another step away from its “Wild West” stigma.

On Sept. 17, the NCAA Administrative Committee voted to eliminate the spring football transfer portal, reducing athletes’ options to a single 10-day window in the winter. While the timing isn’t finalized, the current proposal would open Jan. 2–11, squarely in the middle of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

That wrinkle has left the sport divided. For some, the move means stability. For others, it creates fresh headaches at the most critical moment of the season.

San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis, who has navigated the portal whirlwind in his first year on the Mesa, sees value in narrowing that chaos.

“Anything that provides stability is awesome, right? So I think we’ve all been clamoring for a one portal window,” Lewis said on Sept. 8, speaking with the media. “We’re the only sport right now that has multiple, so having that be one, I think, is fair for all parties involved. I’m glad that it has support. I’m glad that it has momentum, and hopefully that stabilizes some things, so that we can obviously work during that time and work during that window so we can get kids admitted to school.”

Bowl relief — and CFP chaos

The change immediately helps teams outside the playoff picture. Of the 35 non-CFP bowl games, 31 will conclude before the portal opens. That means players won’t have to choose between finishing the season with teammates or jumping early into the market. Programs that lost key contributors to the portal before its bowl game last year won’t face the same late-season situation.

But for the four teams vying for a national title, it’s another story. The proposed window overlaps with the CFP semifinals on Jan. 8–9, creating the possibility of playoff prep colliding with roster uncertainty.

Penn State experienced it firsthand last season, losing a backup quarterback to the portal before its semifinal run. If the dates remain, playoff contenders will again be forced to balance chasing a championship with recruiting their future.

Players gain closure, lose options

For athletes, the single window cuts both ways. The good news is that players can now finish their season before entering the portal. Exceptions will be made for CFP players, who get five days after their season ends to declare.

The downside? Without a spring option, athletes who slip on the depth chart during spring ball will have to wait months for another chance. The shift also reduces the total portal availability from 30 days to just 10.

Lewis acknowledged the logistical hurdle that comes with the new timing, particularly around admissions and academics.

“Usually, we start school between January 15 and January 20, right? So here for the support of administration, right, admissions, everyone’s going to be involved in that process as we pivot with that new change that’s coming,” Lewis said. “So we can get our young men who are student athletes, enrolled in class over here for the spring. So we do great work together, have the time on task that we won’t be talking about, so that we can do that as we go forward for next year.”

A compromise or a constraint?

The NCAA’s move comes after a record-setting 4,000-plus FBS players entered the portal last season, fueling calls for reform. By consolidating windows, administrators aim to reduce roster turnover and establish uniformity across the sport.

Still, questions linger. Does the system now disadvantage top-tier programs competing into mid-January? Does limiting players to one shot unfairly restrict their mobility?

The Administrative Committee is expected to finalize the exact dates in October. Until then, college football sits in limbo, staring down a future with fewer exits.

Lewis, for one, didn’t wade into the timing debate. Asked about the “perfect” window length, he offered a blunt reminder: “I have no say over that.”