“Hoa, Hoa, Hoa” season is welcomed back with “Twilight in Concert”





Mere days after the 20th anniversary of the first book, “Twilight in Concert” came to San Diego to stun fans with the movie’s powerful score.

On Sept. 25 at the San Diego Civic Theater, “Twilight” played on the big screen once again, this time with a live band and orchestra playing amongst a sea of glowing candles.

Once the lights began to dim, tangible excitement started to build as the audience got riled up to see their favorite characters back on screen.

The audience was welcomed into the night and given the all-clear to go wild and cheer as loud as they wanted when their favorite characters graced the screen. This statement originally received laughs from the audience, but it immediately became clear why it was necessary.

Upon the film’s opening, with female protagonist Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, standing in Phoenix, Ariz., with a cactus in hand, the roar of screaming fans filled the venue.

The audience participation did not end there, as each character was met with a loud reaction from the crowd. However, not every reaction was positive. James, played by Cam Gigandet, was loudly booed by fans. The more extreme fans couldn’t help themselves from showing their disdain for the character, as choruses of “eww” rang through the theater.

Some characters received the opposite reaction. Charlie Swan, played by Billy Burke, and Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, both received applause and screaming cheers every time they appeared on screen.

Emotions ran high throughout the entire event, coming as a shock to many in the audience.

“I don’t know why I am getting so emotional,” one attendee remarked. “I have seen this movie a thousand times.”

The attendee chalked it up to the addition of the live band, which made the event feel more immersive than previous watch experiences. The band’s bewitching instrumentals really brought the whole night together.

The talented lead singer dazzled fans as he gave perfect renditions of some of the film’s songs, including “Supermassive Black Hole.”

The ensemble was also joined by a talented pianist who gave the perfect rendition of “Bella’s Lullaby.”

“It is like perfectly matched up, you can’t even tell it isn’t the movie,” one attendee remarked.

This impressive synchronization of the concert and movie made the experience all the more immersive.

The finale was marked by the dropping of string lights, in time with the onset of the prom scene in the movie. This magical lighting was met with nostalgic sighs of “awws” from the audience.

The night wrapped with the band continuing to play through the credits as people filed out of the theater, leaving the fictional Forks, Wash., and returning to a warm San Diego night.