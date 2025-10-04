Photo Essay: San Diego FC falls 1-0 to Earthquakes in final home match of the regular season

Ryan Olenyn (he/him/his) is a third-year television, film, and new media production major with minors in business administration and interdisciplinary studies. He is from Chico, CA, where he was part of his high school video production team. As a Daily Aztec photographer, he specializes in covering sporting events, including soccer, baseball, and basketball. He enjoys both covering and watching basketball, and his favorite NBA team is the Sacramento Kings. He is looking to expand his production skills in filmmaking, broadcast, and photography. In his third year with the Daily Aztec, he hopes to gain more experience shooting high-profile events, and become more involved on campus.