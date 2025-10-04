Photo Essay: San Diego FC falls 1-0 to Earthquakes in final home match of the regular season

About the Contributors
Ryan Olenyn, Senior Staff Reporter
Ryan Olenyn (he/him/his) is a third-year television, film, and new media production major with minors in business administration and interdisciplinary studies. He is from Chico, CA, where he was part of his high school video production team. As a Daily Aztec photographer, he specializes in covering sporting events, including soccer, baseball, and basketball. He enjoys both covering and watching basketball, and his favorite NBA team is the Sacramento Kings. He is looking to expand his production skills in filmmaking, broadcast, and photography. In his third year with the Daily Aztec, he hopes to gain more experience shooting high-profile events, and become more involved on campus.
Olivia Vargo, ’25-26 Photo Editor, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.