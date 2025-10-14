The Associated Students Financial Affairs Committee votes yes to ARC expansion plan





The Associated Students Financial Affairs Committee voted yes to move forward with a proposed $27 million expansion of the Aztec Recreation Center on Sept. 29. The plan includes additions to the Aquaplex, ARC Express, Performance Center, racquetball courts and the ENS field. The proposal is intended to address campus growth and accommodate the increasing number of enrolled students.

While the proposed expansion still needs approval from San Diego State University’s A.S. Board of Directors, if voted in, construction plans would likely start sometime in the Spring semester of 2027, according to A.S. officials.

The expansion would utilize three SDSU financial reserves: the future facility, the general union and the state-held reserves, meaning this plan adds no additional student costs, according to the A.S. financial affairs expansion plan pitch.

SDSU’s official 2025 enrollment reached 40,110 students, according to A.S. officials. They said the proposed recreation center expansion is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 additional students and would likely meet campus space needs for the next seven to 10 years.

The new additions would add increased diversity to the ARC, such as a hot yoga studio, boxing, pickleball and a wheelchair tennis team.

“During the 2024-25 academic year, nearly 80% of SDSU students activated their ARC memberships — one of the highest participation rates among peer institutions — demonstrating a significant level of student engagement and reaffirming the ARC’s central role in fostering student health, well-being, and campus life,” according to A.S. officials.

If approved by the board of directors, the project will move into a six-month design and planning phase, with construction estimated to be completed by the spring of 2028.