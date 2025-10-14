‘The Show’ sharpens its voice, expands reach ahead of 2025 basketball season





For over two decades, “The Show” has been the booming heartbeat of the student section at Viejas Arena, transforming San Diego State basketball games into one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country. Now, its student leaders are working to fine-tune traditions and expand their energy far beyond the baseline.

Preston McMillin, a third-year student and current president of The Show, first found himself in the front row during his freshman year after a chance invitation.

“I was told about one of the basketball games my freshman year, and I went down and started hanging out with the student section, met with the president that year, and she asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. And I said, Absolutely,” McMillin said. “Over the last two years, I’ve just kind of made my way up the ranks, and now I have the opportunity to be president this year.”

Sharpening the chants

One of McMillin’s top priorities is tightening up the traditions that make The Show unique.

“I think students want to be loud and be involved, but not everybody knows all the chants,” he said.

This year, McMillin and the leadership team are emphasizing structure, especially for newcomers who may not know when or how to join in.

The Show is planning a new “Show 101” event at Viejas Arena on Oct. 15 to help teach chants and traditions to students ahead of basketball season — something McMillin says he doesn’t recall ever happening during his time at SDSU.

“It’s just a thing that we’re going to do to help bridge that gap and make it to where the front two rows are going to understand what we do, when our chants and all that, but so will the rest of the student section,” McMillin said.

Beyond basketball

While men’s basketball remains the centerpiece, McMillin wants the student section to show up across campus.

“We’re starting to go to women’s volleyball. We’ve been to a few baseball games, softball, and men’s soccer. We’re kind of branching out away from just men’s basketball,” he said. “Obviously, men’s basketball is our biggest for our student section, but being able to branch out to all the different sports and show our support for the Aztecs across all sports.”

He believes that diversity will help The Show grow.

“If we have a group and we’re going to a volleyball game or a baseball game, somebody who’s a big volleyball or baseball fan may come along, and then they see that we are showing support for that sport,” McMillin said.”Then they’ll come to show support for the other sports. And that’s how we’re going to grow our student section.”

Building culture and continuity

For sophomore vice president Faith Dunn, expanding and strengthening the group isn’t just about louder cheers — it’s about longevity.

“It’s extremely important because The Show used to be really big before I came to SDSU, and it’s pretty small right now, but we’re really trying to build it up again,” Dunn said. “Right now we have one freshman in our club, and that’s not the greatest because then once our president leaves, and once I leave, we need to make sure that our club is big enough, that way the club continues to live on and that it doesn’t eventually die out.”

She hopes events like Show 101 can reintroduce traditions to a new wave of students.

“We really want everyone to get excited about the season coming up. We have a really great basketball team this year, so we really want to bring the attention,” she said. “This also is just like a freshen up before the season, make sure everyone knows, because when the freshmen come in, they’re not going to know anything.”

Welcoming new Aztecs

Both leaders emphasized that The Show is open to anyone, whether they’re die-hard basketball fans or curious newcomers.

Dunn, who found her way into the front rows during her first basketball game, wants new students to feel that same spark.

“I was in the middle of the bleachers, and I’m an athlete, so I get really rowdy at sports games, so I was yelling, and no one around me was yelling. And I was like, Okay, how do I get down to the front where everyone is like, yelling and doing all the cool stuff?” she said. “Then one of the officers was just walking around and handing out posters. And I asked him, ‘How do I get up there? He told me it was the Show club, I could just join right now, and go down there. So I went down to the front row. And then ever since then, I’ve been a part of The Show.”

And as basketball season approaches, McMillin’s message to freshmen is simple.

“It can be nerve-racking, especially as a freshman walking into Viejas Arena. It’s not like a high school gym; it’s a big arena,” McMillin said. “If you are respectful and you follow the simple rules that Viejas has and The Show has, you will be welcomed in just like everybody else. And we love having students in the student section.”