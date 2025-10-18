Categories:

Photo Essay: Bad Suns bring the heat to The Observatory North Park

The indie rock band’s tour for their new album “Accelerator” delivers a lively night for San Diego fans on Oct. 16
by Ryan Olenyn, Senior Staff ReporterOctober 18, 2025
Bad Suns perform at The Observatory North Park on Oct. 16, 2025.
Ryan Olenyn
Ryan Olenyn
Joe P opens for Bad Suns at The Observatory North Park on Oct. 16, 2025.
About the Contributor
Ryan Olenyn, Senior Staff Reporter
Ryan Olenyn (he/him/his) is a third-year television, film, and new media production major with minors in business administration and interdisciplinary studies. He is from Chico, CA, where he was part of his high school video production team. As a Daily Aztec photographer, he specializes in covering sporting events, including soccer, baseball, and basketball. He enjoys both covering and watching basketball, and his favorite NBA team is the Sacramento Kings. He is looking to expand his production skills in filmmaking, broadcast, and photography. In his third year with the Daily Aztec, he hopes to gain more experience shooting high-profile events, and become more involved on campus.