Photo Essay: “No Kings” rally in the San Diego college area

Members of the community come together at the intersection of Montezuma Road and College Avenue to protest Donald Trump
by Leila Stojanovic, PhotographerOctober 21, 2025
Participants cross an intersection during the “No Kings” rally in the San Diego College Area on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Participants stand on the corner of Montezuma Rd. and College Ave. with signs and flags for the “No Kings” rally in the San Diego College Area on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
