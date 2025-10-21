Skip to Content
October 21
Hundreds gather where College Avenue and Montezuma Road meet to protest President Donald Trump
October 21
Photo Essay: "No Kings" rally in the San Diego college area
October 21
SDSU commuters react to deadly crash on I-8 freeway
October 21
Green Love backs Children’s Center garden revamp
October 21
LaShae Sharp-Collins: From San Diego native to district representative
October 20
Viviani battles through injuries to score late winner for Aztecs
October 20
SDSU women’s soccer drops rare second straight home defeat against Utah State
October 20
Where art meets the ocean breeze: Experience the 2025 La Jolla Art & Wine Festival
October 20
Halloween at SDSU is a marathon, not a sprint: Guide to last-minute or DIY costumes
October 19
Read freely: Banned books and public libraries take center stage
News This Week
The Daily Aztec
News
Breaking
Student Government
Higher Education
Student Life
Research & Ideas
Environment
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Hockey
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Multimedia
Photo
Podcast
Graphics
Sponsored
More
Facebook
Instagram
Spotify
YouTube
Email Signup
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
News
Breaking
Student Government
Higher Education
Student Life
Research & Ideas
Environment
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Hockey
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Multimedia
Photo
Podcast
Graphics
Sponsored
More
Facebook
Instagram
Spotify
YouTube
Email Signup
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Facebook
Instagram
Spotify
YouTube
Email Signup
RSS Feed
Photo Essay: “No Kings” rally in the San Diego college area
Members of the community come together at the intersection of Montezuma Road and College Avenue to protest Donald Trump
by
Leila Stojanovic
,
Photographer
•
October 21, 2025
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Leila Stojanovic
Participants cross an intersection during the “No Kings” rally in the San Diego College Area on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Gallery
•
8 Photos
Leila Stojanovic
Participants stand on the corner of Montezuma Rd. and College Ave. with signs and flags for the “No Kings” rally in the San Diego College Area on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo
Photo Essay: Bad Suns bring the heat to The Observatory North Park
Photo Essay: San Diego FC falls 1-0 to Earthquakes in final home match of the regular season
Photo Essay: Rap icon ice cube “four decades of attitude” tour takes a stop at Viejas Arena
Close
Close Modal Window
Close