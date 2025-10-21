Hundreds gather where College Avenue and Montezuma Road meet to protest President Donald Trump





The second nationwide “No Kings” rally was held on Oct. 18, with more than 2,700 events scheduled across every state in the country.

The event was put on the map titled: “No Kings – San Diego – College Area” and took place on all four corners of the intersection where Montezuma Road and College Avenue meet.

Four months prior, on June 14, millions of people across the United States came together for the first “No Kings” rally to peacefully protest Donald Trump.

In those months, the Trump administration made a number of decisions, causing an increase in concerns among many Americans. From the Big, Beautiful Bill being signed into law in July to intensified ICE raids and the deployment of the National Guard in multiple cities, criticism of Donald Trump has risen.

A recent statement published by nokings.org read: “This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.” In recent weeks, pins flooded the map on the organization’s website with event listings.

“I just noticed that there was no rally in our area and wanted something easy for students to engage in since a lot of them don’t have transportation,” a SDSU staff member who helped organize the event said.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hundreds of people, of all ages and backgrounds, showed up with signs, graphic T-shirts and American flags to exercise their First Amendment right.

“I just think it’s really important that we’re able to use our voices because, clearly, our voices have been silenced over the past year,” said Kennedy, a first-year SDSU student.

Chants ebbed and flowed throughout the area, a common one being: “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

With the rally taking place at a busy intersection, there was constant traffic accompanied by loud honks, cheers and waves of support from cars, motorcycles and trucks.

“I’m 62 years old, I’m an American citizen, I’m an immigrant,” Martha Ortuno, a local resident and mother of an SDSU alumnus, said. “I love this country, and the reason I immigrated here is because I admired the democracy, the rule of law, the way the authorities upheld the law and what I have witnessed in the last 10 years is just a collapse of everything.”

The atmosphere was positive and uplifting, with smiles, friendly encounters and a strong sense of community.

“I’m out here to protect democracy. When you have a president who’s sending troops into Democratic cities and jailing people without due process, that is a critical time in U.S. history,” Chris Fite, a participant in the rally, said.

The demonstration remained peaceful with no counter-protestors or agitators, just a rare middle finger out of a car window.

“I’m an army vet, and I’m disgusted with how my veterans are being taken care of. I’m a retired health care worker, and I’m disgusted [with] the way the Congress is throwing away health care for every American, and I’m disgusted with the climate change that Trump is forcing on us to escalate,” David Wright, a nearby resident, explained.

With rallies organized all over the country, from big cities to small towns, everyone was encouraged to participate, including college students–a demographic that has been targeted by the current administration through budget cuts and changes in educational policy.

“We want to do something. Especially being in a college area, it’s really hard to try to get involved, but I’m so glad we were able to make it today,” Morgan K, a third-year SDSU student, said.

The collective expression brought joy and uplifted the community, which echoed across the area as participants chanted, “The people united, will never be defeated.”

“I would like to see more unification, like how we see here … we have checks and balances for a reason, and serious change and reform needs to be made for this country to remain good for its people,” Cassidy Lampkin, a second-year student at SDSU, said.

This second day of “No Kings” rallies was a testament to how many Americans feel in this political climate, and served as a re-energizer for the movement during trying times.