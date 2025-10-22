Reneé Rapp’s last-minute San Diego show captivates fans with her bold, authentic stage presence





Reneé Rapp’s silhouette was radiated by red lights as she confidently strutted to the center of the star-shaped stage at Cal Coast Credit Open Air Theatre on Oct. 18.

Rapp hadn’t sung or spoken a word, but her presence had fans screaming with anticipation.

Tickets for the San Diego “Bite Me Tour” stop were added only a month before the show happened. However, the late notice didn’t stop fans from buying tickets.

Domenica Garma-Nieto has been a fan for almost five years and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to see Rapp perform live for the first time.

“She really helped me become comfortable with who I am,” Garma-Nieto said. “Her character, her personality, is so cool. She’s so outgoing, and she’s always herself. It makes [me think], ‘Okay, if she can be authentically herself, I can too.’”

Rapp first gained attention in 2018 as a winner of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. She quickly moved to Broadway, starring as Regina George in the musical “Mean Girls” in 2019, a role she later reprised in the 2024 movie adaptation of the same name.

Rapp also gained praise on television as Leighton Murray in HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” before her departure in its third season to focus on her music career.

Since the launch of her popularity, Rapp hasn’t been afraid to use her platform to advocate for others. For this tour, Rapp partnered with Save the Children, a humanitarian organization focused on the health, education and protection of children around the world.

All proceeds made from selected tour merchandise will be donated to the organization. A QR code was also displayed before the concert started, to encourage people to make small donations on their own.

Rapp also partnered with REVERB Action Village, a space where environmental and social issues groups can table at concert venues.

Another organization at the event was the University of California, San Diego chapter of PERIOD., which tabled to promote their mission of ending period poverty globally and addressing healthcare inequalities to Rapp’s audience.

Rey Hunyady, who traveled from Arizona to watch her concert, said that Rapp’s music and advocacy has helped him get through hard times.

“She is very inclusive,” Hunyady said. “I’m trans myself, so seeing her advocate for trans rights is very nice. It’s very welcoming to know that people out there are advocating for my rights in the world that we are in right now.”

The concert kicked off with a clip of Rapp acting as herself and multiple characters, each one piling on demands and chaos, which set a playful but intense tone for the night.

That was followed by a quick snippet of “Everything to Everyone (Intro)” before transitioning into the first single from her new album, “Leave Me Alone.”

During “Kiss It Kiss It,” the cameras focused on the crowd, turning it into a playful “kiss cam” moment where couples were invited to share a kiss.

“Talk Too Much” and “Poison Poison” had the audience singing along to every lyric.

Rapp challenged the crowd to get as rowdy as possible before singing “Shy.” The song brought pop-rock energy that had fans belting the chorus. At the end of the song, the stage graphics displayed shattered glass to mimic how powerful her singing was.

“Mad” and “Why Is She Still Here?” unlocked another level of Rapp’s vocal talents and had the audience in awe.

Between songs, Rapp took a moment to connect with the crowd, turning her attention to San Diego State University’s campus.

“Now let me ask you something, do any of y’all go to school here?” Rapp asked, which had SDSU students screaming in response. “That’s awesome. Keep doing something that I could never do, which is get accepted into a university.”

After a few laughs, Rapp transitioned to performing some of her more vulnerable songs.

She sat on top of the grand piano to sing “That’s So Funny,” a song that centers on the same situation as “Poison Poison,” but reflects different points in Rapp’s life.

The song’s quiet, mature disappointment contrasted with the raw anger of “Poison Poison,” highlighting a more reflective side of her songwriting.

Her next song, “Sometimes,” revealed an emotional, vulnerable side. Rapp admitted she was initially hesitant to include it on the album, but now she’s glad she did.

The mood lifted with “Good Girl,” an upbeat track that had the crowd dancing along. The stage came alive when Rapp and her band members, bassist Tim Ramsey, guitarists Josh Porter and Ari O’Neal, drummer Josh Foster and musical director Terence Vaughn, all danced together.

Rapp walked through the audience for “Swim” to sing alongside fans while carrying a camera that captured the intimate interactions on the big screen.

“I Think I Like You Better When You’re Gone,” “I Can’t Have You Around Me Anymore,” “Tummy Hurts” and “You’d Like That Wouldn’t You” delivered performances close to fans’ hearts. The audience echoed almost every lyric as Rapp showcased amazing vocals and dance breaks.

“Pretty Girls,” another fan favorite, featured interactive call-outs with the audience. The stage was lit in shades of orange and pink, the colors of the lesbian pride flag, adding a vibrant and symbolic touch to the performance.

Rapp invited the crowd to turn on their flashlights for “In The Kitchen.” Rapp spoke about how writing and recording this song three years ago helped her fall in love with music.

“Snow Angel,” another emotionally and vocally powerful song, was written about a drugging incident she experienced as a way to symbolize her resilience. For the live performance, it was elevated by an orchestral arrangement that amplified its intensity.

Rapp teased a performance of “Not My Fault,” a song from the 2024 “Mean Girls” film, but it was quickly interrupted so that she could end the night off on “At Least I’m Hot.”

Jennifer Beals, known for her role in “The L Word,” made a surprise appearance to act out the dialogue for the closing song.

“Being out here with you guys, I’m really glad we added this show,” Rapp said. “I’m very glad you guys are here, and I’m very glad that we’re here. Thank you for having us and being such gracious hosts.”