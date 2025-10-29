Thrilling trifecta: Aztecs’ electrifying trio returns to the Mesa to embark on their journey back to the Big Dance





With the 2025 regular season just around the corner, San Diego State men’s basketball is searching to put its devastating finish to last year’s season behind them.

The Scarlet and Black looks forward to a fresh start and new beginnings as the unanimous vote to win its last season in the Mountain West. The Aztecs’ group looks slightly different with a couple of freshmen and transfer additions, but the stars returning to the Mesa prove to be most notable.

Sophomore forward Magoon Gwath will be returning from injury after having knee surgery in April, alongside senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who missed the entirety of last year due to a season-ending injury. Junior guard and MW Preseason Player of the Year Miles Byrd also decided to stay put, despite having a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine.

“We’re able to take guys that may not be five-star McDonald’s All-Americans and see something in them that you say, this guy can be an NBA player someday,” head coach Brian Dutcher said in a press conference. “We find pieces like that that other people overlook.”

Big expectations surrounding the young forward

Despite sitting out the final four regular-season games and the first postseason game, Gwath’s freshman year was nothing short of spectacular, as he earned both the 2025 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

“I just understand the game more,” Gwath said. “I got a better feel for the game, so I just want to build off of that this year.”

Gwath entered the NBA Draft process during the offseason with all eyes on his decision. However, on April 23, he officially announced his commitment to the Mesa ahead of his sophomore year, marking the first of two highly anticipated returns.

Now with all eyes on the young star, Gwath is ready to prove that his freshman year performance was anything but an anomaly. With the work on his body, game and mindset, the young star is looking to take the Scarlet and Black back to where they belong as true threats in college basketball.

“It leaves a bad taste,” Gwath said, referring to the postseason woes. “You don’t want to see that happen again … It’s extra motivation.”

The expectations are through the roof for the lockdown forward, currently being ranked as the No. 5 defender in the nation, according to analyst Andy Katz. But Gwath doesn’t shy away from the pressure and is eager to make his presence known when he steps back onto the floor.

“I worked on my body,” Gwath said. “That’s probably the biggest feedback I’ve gotten from scouts. I put on like 15 to 20 pounds.”

A long, but rewarding journey back to the hardwood

Dixon-Waters saw the court for the first time since the 2023-24 season during the recent exhibition game against No. 12 UCLA on Oct. 17. The sixth-year shooting guard spent all of the previous season and recent offseason recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot that tested him both as a basketball player and a human being.

Watching from the sideline was a struggle for Dixon-Waters, especially with how the season came to a close. Not being able to help his team in two crucial postseason games was crushing, yet motivating to come back stronger.

“Those were the most frustrating because I felt like, as a competitor, I wish I could’ve been there,” Dixon-Waters said. “I’m glad I’m back now, so I could ensure what I can do to help the team.”

Despite this setback being the toughest challenge of his life, it taught him a lot about himself. He learned to accept help from others and express how he’s actually feeling. His ability to be a more open person has allowed him to grow into the version of himself today.

“I learned to let my loved ones help out in times when I’m low … I don’t shut them out anymore,” Dixon-Waters said. “From a basketball standpoint, I think [it’s] just [about] being confident, even in times where you may miss six shots in a row.”

With just one performance back in Viejas Arena, the sharpshooter recorded a game-high 19 points against the Bruins, showcasing true veteran poise. The Aztecs are eager to have both his knockdown shooting and leadership back on their upcoming quest for college basketball glory.

“He looks strong, he looks mature,” Dutcher said. “Now he’s got to get comfortable [with] where and when you take his shot. He’s a gifted shooter … I’m excited to have Reese back in the lineup.”

Byrd returns to his nest

When SDSU’s star guard announced his decision to put his name into the 2025 NBA Draft on March 25, the Aztec community was left with uncertainty about his return. That feeling only grew stronger after his dominant performance at the NBA Draft Combine.

“Playing against good competition and knowing to myself that I’m at that level, I think that helps me confidence-wise,” Byrd said. “Just playing the right way and slowing the game down, I think that’s going to help me out this year.”

The relieving news arrived on May 28, when Byrd posted his return, including a promising hashtag for Aztec fans stating that he had “unfinished business” to tend to. He feels that he has more to prove to this city and wants to achieve what he believes they are capable of — a national championship.

“I think if I come back for another year, graduate, make a deep tournament run and keep becoming a better player and person off the court, sky’s the limit,” Byrd said. “I think I could be a lottery pick next year or a first-round pick, which would give me an opportunity to come into the league through the front door.”

With sky-high expectations and a level of talent that’s as good as anybody in the NCAA, this trio will be one to keep a close eye on this season.

The Scarlet and Black will host their next exhibition game against the University of San Diego at Viejas Arena on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., with their first regular-season game following shortly after against Long Beach State on Nov. 4 on the Aztecs’ home court.