Aztecs look to wrangle Wyoming on homecoming night





Everything continues to flow for the Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) as the team returns home, fresh off a historic shutout of rival Fresno State. They come into this week prepping to face a gritty Wyoming (4-4, 2-2 MW) team Saturday.

The 23-0 victory marked the first time Fresno State had been shut out at home since 1980, which also chalked up as the Aztecs’ third shutout of the season. On top of the history, the program secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022, a sign of the team’s proper direction for the future.

To extend their current five-game winning streak, the Aztecs will have to stick to what they know: a dominant defense and a pulverizing rushing attack.

Keep feeding Seven

Last week, the offense was built around junior running back Lucky Sutton, as he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. The performance marks his third 100-plus yard rushing game of the season, as well as his third game with 20 or more touches.

Head coach Sean Lewis discussed Sutton’s value in a press conference on Monday.

“The moment has never been too big for him because he just keeps stepping up to his level of training,” Lewis said.

Lewis also described a certain unique quality that comes from Sutton’s intense preparation, mentioning that “as the game goes on, he gets stronger,” a wildly valuable ability to have from your workhorse running back.

Even with the ground game’s momentum, Lewis gave the opposing Cowboys’ front seven credit, calling them “damn good up front.” However, the direct statistics tell a different story.

Wyoming is 99th-ranked in rushing defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision in terms of yardage allowed. The squad is allowing opponents 173.9 rushing yards per game, a very favorable setup for the Aztecs’ 41st-ranked rushing attack.

Cowboys versus community

Being back in friendly territory also plays well for the Aztecs, especially considering the Wyoming game falls on SDSU’s homecoming festivities. Throughout the winning streak, the community has rallied behind the squad, and players and coaches have noticed.

“It feels great, fans are really starting to come out and support, it’s always great to be back home in Daygo,” senior tight end Seth Adams said when asked about the impact of community support.

Coach Lewis even attested the team’s success partially to the home crowd.

“When I say, ‘Hey, the community is competing with us,’ home field advantage is real. We’re probably in this spot because of the way that our community showed up and packed that stadium for Cal,” Lewis said.

Community involvement and fan attendance will be key to keeping the conference wins pouring in. Luckily, the team has confidence that the fans will not disappoint.

“Everyone’s gonna come to life this weekend and we’re going to sell out Snapdragon and it’s going to be historic for Homecoming,” Lewis proclaimed.

Remain on schedule

Throughout the Aztecs’ first seven games, they have gotten after the quarterback, forcing numerous sacks and turnovers. Penetrating and wearing down an opposing offensive line can tip the scales in one’s favor, something SDSU has grown accustomed to so far this year, specifically in Mountain West play.

However, Wyoming has a high-volume passing attack and, so far, has made a conscious effort to keep its quarterback upright. Its offensive line has only allowed 11 sacks through the team’s first eight contests.

To complement their dominant passing game, Wyoming also boasts three different rushers over 300 yards on the ground.

“We have to do a good job stopping the run, [then we must] convert to a pass rush,” Lewis emphasized. “It is going to take all 11 guys playing collectively together to generate the rush that is needed, and to be sticking in coverage and be great with our eyes in the backend.”

The abundance of playmakers on Wyoming’s side also demands the attention of the Aztecs’ defense, as six Cowboys have recorded 10 or more receptions on the season.

“There is nothing that we have to do [specifically] to game plan for one player because they do spread the ball around,” senior safety Eric Butler stated. “[We] just need to go play our [brand] of defense, read out keys and do our job.”

Eye on the prize

Following last week’s emotional shutout victory over Fresno State, enabling SDSU to remain in control of the Old Oil Can Trophy, complacency and fatigue may creep into play. Considering the Aztecs have also clinched a postseason bowl berth, it may be challenging to keep the foot on the gas; coach Lewis is determined to shake those feelings.

“The guys have done great work; we are sitting here at 6-1,” Lewis said. “There are still so many goals that we have not even come close to obtaining yet that fuel what we are going to do, most notably, this week is homecoming. When you are playing for so much more than just yourself… that gives you the energy to keep pushing forward every day.”

Lewis’s thirst for more permeates the program and trickles down into his players’ minds, as the Aztecs’ five-game win streak has proved. While SDSU’s football program is well aware of the feats it has accomplished so far, many within it want more, and they seem to have the right mindset to do so.

“[We need] to have that ‘job is not finished’ mentality,” Adams explained. “We set expectations out at the beginning of the season in January, and we are just crossing stuff off the list. We are on our journey, on our climb right now.”

The Aztecs continue their climb and aim to soar to new heights as they host the Cowboys at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.