Staying home pays off as Lucky Sutton carries Aztecs forward





San Diego State’s 2025 season has been nothing short of spectacular. The squad sits at 4-0 in conference play, 7-1 overall, with a real shot at a conference championship berth.

Much of the conversation regarding the Aztecs’ resurgence has fallen on the defense, and for good reason. The unit ranks second in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in opponent points per game. However, not mentioning the potent run game on the other side of the ball does a disservice to a local hero.

To this point in the season, no one in the Mountain West Conference has more rushing yards than junior Lucky Sutton. Sutton has racked up an impressive 820 rushing yards, a mark that puts him at twelfth in the FBS. A cocktail of dedication, patience and love for San Diego paved the way, but this success has been a long time coming.

“I got a good relationship with him, and I trust him to hold the rock, and he does a good job,” senior offensive lineman Christian Jones said when describing his relationship with Sutton.

Hard work and trust define Lucky Sutton, a player who can be described as calm, cool and loved by teammates, but also a key leader and monster on the field.

Head coach Sean Lewis described Lucky’s development as “probably one of the greatest that we’ve seen since we’ve been here,” in a press conference on Monday. Heavy praise from a coach who turned a three-win squad into a bowl-eligible machine in just one offseason.

Sutton committed to SDSU back in 2021, ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN. Beyond the ranking, Sutton represented a continued commitment to reaching for local talent, a concept that Lewis cited as a mark of pride: “he’s what we’d love to call a hometown hero, we want to have the best of San Diego (at) San Diego State.”

The city and community of San Diego carry extreme value for Sutton, “it’s a blessing to be in San Diego, I love all the fans, I love all the people and the family,” the running back said in a post-practice interview. Fan value can not be overstated when it comes to Sutton and his love for San Diego, “All the fans showing up to our games, it really hits home and really helps our team when we’re on the field.”

The Aztecs’ star attended San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic high school before committing to SDSU in 2021. Sutton’s senior season can only be described as dominant, with 2,628 rushing yards and a whopping 36 touchdowns, but it wasn’t instant success at the collegiate level.

2025 has been Sutton’s first season with consistent playing time, notching just 200 total rushing yards in the three seasons leading up to the campaign. Sutton was recruited by an entirely different coaching regime, yet despite the offensive backseat and the coaching swap, he stayed put.

“What made me stay was ultimately, I felt like I needed to get better as a player,” Sutton said.

Lewis’s dedication to bringing back SDSU’s winning ways convinced Sutton to stay home as well, “When coach Lew(is) had that same idea of restoring pride in the program, that really meant a lot, that struck home and I wanted to stay,” Sutton said.

To this point, the Aztecs have given at least 40 carries to three different backs, including Sutton. Jones appreciates all of them; however, he made sure to clarify, “but Lucky, every single day, leads by his actions, you know he doesn’t say too much, but we always see him putting in 110% effort.”

The leadership and trust has only gotten stronger as the season wears on. Sutton posted a career high 131 rushing yards against Fresno State, only to shatter that with 158 yards against Wyoming the next week.

The coaching staff’s trust in Sutton has created some clutch moments to this point in the season. In a previous press conference, Coach Lewis described a prime example, “going back to NIU (Northern Illinois University) when we were on the road and it was dirty, it was sloppy and we needed a drive, he was a workhorse.”

NIU is one of many examples of Sutton delivering a kill-shot to a reeling opposing defense but he just sees them as spots to help bring home a victory, “no matter what the time, situation is, I just want to help the team win.”

The sky is the limit for the San Diego-born star. Belief from coaching staff, surrounding players, and the community, coupled with immense natural talent and hard work is a recipe for continued success.

The Aztecs will look to lean on their new bell-cow back on the road to a hopeful Mountain West Championship berth.