The Daily Aztec Debrief — Ep.2 — Felicity Desuasido

Originally from San Mateo, California, Felicity is a fourth-year journalism major at San Diego State University with a deep passion for arts and culture, feature and human interest stories. In her time at SDSU, she fell in love with the vivid San Diego culture scene, whether it be the city’s art, theatre, music, food, etc. As co-editor of Daily Aztec Arts & Culture, she works to uplift the often underrepresented arts community around campus and the city of San Diego. Being someone who fangirls over almost all media she consumes, Felicity loves writing stories on pop culture and live music. When she isn’t writing, she’s either rock climbing at the ARC, practicing guitar and piano, or reading her novel of the week!