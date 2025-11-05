The Daily Aztec Debrief — Ep. 7 — Teaching the new age of Journalism w/ Jackie Bryant
Jackie Bryant, a local legend of San Diego journalism talks about her and her husband’s ushering of a change at the Daily Aztec. Bryant is teaching a new class focusing on creating content for the student publication. She offers insight into the state of journalism and discusses how her upbringing in the field fuels her teaching.
by Rami Alarian and Jaylynn Vega • November 5, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors