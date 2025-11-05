San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec Debrief — Ep. 7 — Teaching the new age of Journalism w/ Jackie Bryant

Jackie Bryant, a local legend of San Diego journalism talks about her and her husband’s ushering of a change at the Daily Aztec. Bryant is teaching a new class focusing on creating content for the student publication. She offers insight into the state of journalism and discusses how her upbringing in the field fuels her teaching.
by Rami Alarian and Jaylynn VegaNovember 5, 2025
by Rami Alarian and Jaylynn Vega
Jaylynn Vega, Staff Reporter