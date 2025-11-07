Calm, confident and competitive: Kendall Mosley brings a new competitive edge to The Mesa





For Kendall Mosley, basketball is more than just a game; it’s an emotional release. A place where she can let it all go and express herself. Whether it is knocking down a three-pointer or pushing the ball down the court on a fastbreak, Mosley sees basketball as an art form where she can truly be herself.

“I think basketball is a way to express yourself, I feel like I express myself on the court,” Mosley said. “It doesn’t matter what my mood is, basketball is always a release, emotionally for me, I just find joy in the experiences and all the different opportunities this game has given me.”

The Mountain West Conference named Mosley the Preseason Freshman of the Year. A high honor for the freshman guard out of Prosper, Texas.

“This is the beginning, and I just want to keep getting better,” Mosley said. “I’m beyond blessed to have that opportunity, but I just think it gives me something to want to prove to people.”

Mosley is no stranger to awards; in her senior year of high school, she was named the 6A MVP and helped lead Prosper High School to a district championship. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during her senior season.

Her teammates and coaches are in love with her talent and style of play, bringing the Aztecs a much-needed ability to shoot from the perimeter and the skill to score from all three levels of the court.

“Her three-point ability and confidence are really impressive,” assistant head coach Kellie Lewis said. “We want to run up and down the floor and shoot a lot of threes, that’s something we could have done more of last year. Kendall will play a big part in us doing that this year.”

Mosley possesses a cool, calm and collected demeanor on the court, where she doesn’t get phased by much that happens. You won’t see her scream or shout, you may not even see her break a smile. Instead, she remains focused on every single detail and on every play of the game.

“I don’t really get amped up much. I like to be in control of my emotions during the game,” she said. “I’m not a very emotional player, I’m just serious and when I get on the court, I just let it all go.”

Mosely doesn’t just bring a multi-level scoring ability and a calm demeanor; she also brings lockdown defense to The Mesa. Her teammate, sophomore Nat Martinez, describes Mosley as a hands-on defender who constantly forces turnovers and puts pressure on the ball handler.

“She’s very active and willing to do whatever it is to get on the floor and get playing time,” Martinez said. “It’s fun to play with someone who’s willing to do the dirty work.”

Mosley first started playing basketball when she was four years old. She began playing in the local recreational basketball league in her hometown. She’s also the youngest of six, meaning she grew up in a competitive environment. She was constantly being motivated by her older siblings to get better.

“We’d always be outside on the driveway, hooping. It was very competitive playing with my siblings,” Mosley said.

Mosley’s competitive nature has shown in countless moments throughout her basketball career. As a kid, she refused to sit out her rec team’s championship game after having ear surgery a few days earlier.

“We were in the championship game and I really wanted to play, so I went out in a full-blown cast and played,” Mosley said. “I ended up hitting the game-winning shot, so that’s a memory I’ll have forever.”

Her motivation and drive are comparable to those of athletes of the past who spent countless hours in the gym working on their craft. The same goes for Mosley, who has lived in the gym, aiming every single day to get better than the competition.

“There’ll be days where I come in here and I’ll get up like a thousand shots,” Mosley said. “I’m in here every day trying to level up my game.”

The motivation and drive to be great aren’t acquired; they’re qualities that only a few athletes truly possess. It’s an internal desire to reach the top of the mountain and never come down, a quality that Mosley embodies.

“She’s tough on herself because she wants to be great,” Lewis said.