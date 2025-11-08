Homecoming court members show what it means to have school spirit for the 92nd year at SDSU





Snapdragon Stadium’s stands were full of pride as San Diego State University’s 92nd Homecoming royalty, Lizzie Epps and Naomi Chuang, were crowned during the SDSU vs. Wyoming halftime on Nov.1.

This year’s theme, Haunted Homecoming week, was packed full of events, crafts and games to raise school spirit and honor long lasting Homecoming traditions. This year, Associated Students promoted Aztecs Rock Hunger during events and to fundraise to fight against food insecurity at SDSU.

On Oct. 27, Homecoming week commenced with the Spirit Fest and the introduction of the 10-member Homecoming court: Adam Bui, Aliza Siddiqui, Ethan Van Boerum, Grace Johnson, Lauren Hagen, Austin Emery, Mary Becker, Paris Wilson, Lizzie Epps and Naomi Chuang.

Each member, nominated to represent an on-campus organization, was selected through an application process for their leadership and involvement on campus.

As the court was announced, students were able to watch them light a large red “S” with candles, and sign a smaller “S” filled with signatures of past court members. Chelsea Lombrozo, the assistant director of the Galzer Center for leadership and service, called the ceremony “a living testament to the spirit, legacy and leadership of SDSU students for generations to come.”

The lighting of the “S” tradition began in 1931, when 12 SDSU students scaled Cowles Mountain and created a 400-foot-high “S” and lit it on fire.

It became the largest collegiate symbol in the world at the time, according to Lombrozo. Over the decades at SDSU, “S” became a symbol for Homecoming, now on a safer and smaller scale.

Behind the exciting events and shimmering gowns, the Homecoming court consists of high-achieving students who aim to make a positive impact on their community. A part of their application is to propose a project for what they would do with their winnings. Royals receive around $1,500 that can only be put towards a community event that they will showcase in the spring.

Chuang, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, explained that the project proposal was her favorite part of the application process. She represented the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers while on the court.

“I have always enjoyed event planning for my campus involvements and extracurriculars,” Chuang said.

Chuang proposed a creative showcase that would allow Registered Student Organizations to table at a festival to bring together music, dancing and designers.

“I wanted the event to strengthen connections between current students, alumni and the broader SDSU community,” Chuang said.

Epps, a senior double majoring in international security and conflict resolution and Latin American studies, represented the International Affairs department with the International Student Center.

He proposed an event that showcased the various cultures around campus.

“In collaboration with my fellow Royal, Naomi, who envisioned a cultural music festival, we’re merging our ideas to present a comprehensive and immersive celebration of global connection through food, music and storytelling,” Epps said.

Chuang explained that she and Epps, having won Homecoming royalty, will begin making their proposals a reality, combining their ideas into one event for students and alumni to enjoy in the spring semester.

Becker, a senior double majoring in physics and psychology, explained that Homecoming served as an excellent way to shine a light on her fields of interest and share her passions with others.

She represented the Society of Physics Students and is the former president of the Women in Physics club.

“The more I learn about physics, the more I want to share it, because everyone is innately a physicist,” Becker said. “It’s merely quantifying the physical phenomena around you. And so sharing that joy and making this field more accessible is so important to me.”

Members of the court also participated in an annual unity project leading up to Homecoming week. This year, court members volunteered at Olivewood Gardens, a nonprofit organization that teaches community members about environmental stewardship, gardening and nutrition.

The court spent hours together hauling mulch down a hill, completing days of work in just hours for Olivewood Gardens.

By the end of the week, homecoming members felt closer than ever before. “It was great to be able to see other aspects and amazing things that are going on in this campus,” Becker said. “I have nine new friends now. I love it.”