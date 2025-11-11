SDSU Survivor Advocacy Services assures students confidentiality and control





As SDSU enters the final weeks of The Red Zone, the time period with the highest rates of sexual violence on college campuses, Survivor Advocacy Services continues to amplify its presence as a tool for survivors on campus.

Nearly two-thirds of SDSU survey respondents witnessed an incident of sexual assault or intimate partner violence in the past year, according to the 2024 SDSU Campus Climate Survey. Following this report, SDSU’s Center for Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination has expanded its team this fall with the addition of a second Sexual Violence Prevention Educator and Advocate.

Jess Burger joined SDSU’s Advocacy Services as the only full time sexual violence prevention educator and advocate in 2023, after one year in a contracted role at SDSU though the Center for Community Solutions. Erin Anglikowski, a two-time SDSU graduate, returned to the university in September to become the campus’ second survivor advocate.

“We rely on the client to determine what services we coordinate with or collaborate with,” Jess Burger said. “Advocacy’s goal is to advocate for their right to access whatever system works best for them.”

SDSU’s Advocacy Services offer a confidential space to support students who have experienced sexual violence, domestic violence, stalking or harassment. In their roles, both advocates work with students to explore resources on and off campus, depending how the student chooses to proceed.

“Students have the right to access Advocacy Services, even if it’s not specifically Title IX, even if they don’t want to go to the police,” Burger said. “Advocacy is its own unique service.”

For students that want to discuss personal healing, advocates can assist with grounding work to address physical impacts of trauma and provide supportive measures, such as academic accommodations, for students with difficulties engaging in class. If seeking assistance with the more formal processes of Title IX reporting or potential accountability regarding relationship to the school, advocates will work with survivors to understand those administrative routes.

If seeking action with either the San Diego Police Department or the University Police Department, advocates offer assistance in navigating the criminal justice system and can accompany a survivor to detective interviews or hearings if desired.

Regardless of how a survivor chooses to access these services, Burger and Anglikowski want to make it clear that the decisions are entirely in the student’s hands.

“If you come in and have a one-on-one meeting and you ghost me, that’s totally fine. You don’t owe me anything,” Burger said. “I’m going to be behind you 100% and just try to make sure that it’s as easy as possible for you to navigate each system.”

Advocacy Services is a judgement-free zone where advocates support survivors in whichever decisions they make, explained Anglikowski.

This year, advocates are working toward a unified effort of prevention on campus with an intentional focus on peer education. By embracing alternative education programs, like FratMANners and SISSTERS, Advocacy Services is working to realize this goal of increased student involvement.

“Having students be actively engaged in this work is huge,” Burger said. “Your voices are the most important voices and you know best what conversations and experiences are being had.”

As a part of this endeavor, Advocacy Services implemented an interactive flag display behind Hepner Hall for students to learn about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors.

The advocacy department works alongside other campus resources to learn from existing peer education programs and build on institutional knowledge, according to Anglikowski. Collaborations with the athletics departments and identity centers have aided in this effort to engage with students across campus.

But, despite the ongoing initiatives to expand education and resources, stigmas around survivorship remain a significant barrier, Burger said.

“Oftentimes survivors have a concern about not being believed. They have a concern about where the information is going to go and maybe losing control of that process,” Burger said. “Culturally, we need to be more willing to talk, making sure that we’re trusting survivors, believing survivors and offering support. Our community is asking for help.”

Click here to learn more about survivor rights and resources. Advocacy Services can be contacted through calls and texts at (619) 594-2348 or emailed at survivoradvocates@sdsu.edu.