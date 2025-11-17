Anonymous $1 million challenge gift kick-starts SDSU’s ‘Finish The Climb’ campaign





San Diego State University is betting big on the future of its football program, announcing a new $2 million fundraising push that begins with an anonymous $1 million challenge gift.

The campaign, called “Finish The Climb,” arrives as SDSU tries to secure a long-term footing in a college football environment where recruiting, retention and financial resources increasingly determine who can stay competitive.

The anonymous gift, according to the university’s release, won’t be unlocked unless supporters collectively match the amount. If they do, the program instantly reaches the halfway point of its $2 million goal, effectively doubling the value of every donation. SDSU officials said the structure is meant to accelerate momentum as the program moves into what they see as a critical stretch of its evolution.

Athletic director John David Wicker said the donation reflects more than just a financial advantage.

“That kind of commitment sends a powerful message,” Wicker said in the release.“‘Finish The Climb’ gives Aztec fans a real opportunity to invest in the program’s future.”

The timing is significant. SDSU now stands at 8–2 after the weekend and bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022, a dramatic turnaround from last year’s 3–9 finish.

Head coach Sean Lewis has sparked a resurgence in his second season, notably leading the Aztecs to a 17-7 over Boise State on Saturday to hold sole possession of the Mountain West. After the win, SDSU holds the inside track to hosting the conference title game.

But the fundraising initiative isn’t tied to any one season. San Diego State says the effort is designed to stabilize the football program as it prepares to join the rebuilt Pac-12 next year alongside five other Mountain West teams — a move that will raise both its visibility and its financial expectations.

Contributions will directly support recruiting and retention, two areas that have become increasingly expensive as programs across the country adjust to a shifting roster-building model.

Lewis said the push aligns with what he’s tried to build since arriving.

“The climb toward championships is demanding,” he said in the release, adding that the potential support would “deepen our culture” and improve the experience for players on and off the field.

For donors, the university is offering multiple avenues to contribute, including one-time gifts, multi-year pledges, stock donations and planned giving. SDSU has made campaign details available online and through its development office, emphasizing that participation at any level counts toward unlocking the anonymous gift.

Whether the Aztecs reach the $2 million mark will unfold over the coming months. The website, which currently has all the information, has a 44-day and counting timer on its homepage.

As Wicker put it, “Aztec Nation has always been the backbone of this program. Now we’re asking everyone to help define the next chapter.”