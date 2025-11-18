‘It’s a different sense of pride’: Naomi Panganiban reflects on summer with the Philippines women’s national team





For most 19-year-old athletes, representing their country on the highest stage is nothing but a dream. For San Diego State women’s basketball guard Naomi Panganiban, that dream became a reality.

The sophomore spent the summer with the Philippines women’s national team, playing in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China.

For Panganiban, her tenure with the Philippines meant more than just basketball; it represented her culture and heritage.

“It’s just a different sense of pride that I carry every day that I have to put on a uniform over there, because I’m representing a whole country,” Panganiban said. “So it’s different just to represent my culture and my race; it means a lot to me.”

Despite being the youngest player on the Philippines roster, Panganiban played a central role on the team. The rising Aztec star averaged 13.2 points per game in the tournament, which was tied for the team lead and ranked ninth overall in the tournament.

Years of development and familiarization with the Filipino program helped Panganiban make such an immediate impact this summer. Before this year’s tournament, she worked through the program’s ranks, representing the country at the Under-18, Under-17 and Under-16 levels.

“It’s just the trust that the coaches and my teammates have in me,” Panganiban said. “Having played for them for a couple years, [getting] really used to the system, and playing fast is really my forte. Just getting used to the play style and really doing my thing.”

Panganiban’s high-level international performance brought pride to her teammates and coaches back home. Her success continued to put SDSU on the map as a rising threat in NCAA women’s basketball.

“It’s pretty cool for us, for the university, and for Naomi to be able to go represent the Philippines and play as well as she did, and dominate like she did,” said associate head coach Kellie Lewis. “It’s very cool.”

Playing at the FIBA level provided Panganiban with high-level experience that translates back to playing on the Mesa. Most of her competition consisted of much older, more experienced players, who are rarely seen playing Mountain West ball. This rigorous competition helped her better prepare for her second season with SDSU.

“It helped me a lot,” she said. “Just, everybody there is around 20, 25, maybe even older. There was a couple players that were like 30 that I played with, a lot of pros. So, just the physicality really helped… everyone’s so big.”

As a leader of the Aztecs, Panganiban has made notable strides this season. Growth from playing with The Philippines and a season of collegiate basketball under her belt has helped her emerge as one of the program’s premier players.

“Naomi’s grown a lot in a lot of aspects, both on and off the court,” Lewis said. “We watch, even in our last game [against Cal State Northridge on Nov. 12, 2025], the development that she’s had for our system stuff, that we would’ve had to help her through last year. Now she’s doing it on her own. She’s showing the way to the younger players… I think that’s a testament to playing internationally.”

Not only does Panganiban carry the pride people in the Philippines have for basketball, but also the pride of the Filipino community in San Diego. The stands in Viejas Arena often feature a personal supporter section for her, proudly waving Filipino flags and wearing national team merchandise.

“That means so much,” Panganiban said. “Just to be an inspiration for younger kids, a lot of Filipinos, to get into playing Division I sports. I’m really glad I get to represent.”

One important piece of San Diego’s Filipino community to Panganiban is longtime teammate Sumayah Sugapong. Sugapong joined Panganiban as another San Diegan to represent the Philippines on the international stage. The lifelong teammates and friends grew up together, played together through high school and reunited to play for their country.

“I’ve grown up with [Sugapong] a lot of years, and I played high school at La Jolla Country Day with her,” Panganiban said. “So, just to take the stage with her at a really big level brings a lot of memories back, and I’m really grateful for that opportunity.”

Panganiban and Sugapong still have more to play for on the international stage. A victory over Lebanon in the Women’s Asia Cup punched a spot for the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in March 2026.

Although scheduling conflicts with the NCAA season leave her playing status in doubt, Panganiban has her sights set on big goals for the future with the Philippines national team.

“Hopefully qualify for the World Cup and hopefully qualify for the Olympics,” Panganiban said when asked about her future goals with the Philippines.

Panganiban’s journey represents her heritage and years of dedication, but is only the beginning of her collegiate and international careers.