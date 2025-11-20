Beyond campus boundaries: How SDSU handles off-campus student behavior





SDSU is often described as having a strong party culture and vibrant social scene. Surveys have shown that the university has an “A+” party rating, with most students reporting a wide range of party options during the week.

However, with every passing semester, the university still receives dozens of complaints about student behavior that extends beyond the campus perimeter.

Most come from nearby residents frustrated by student misconduct at large off-campus gatherings. Each report enters a system that can involve city police, campus conduct officers and wellness teams; All trying to define how far SDSU’s accountability should reach.

Valerie is a non-student who lives in College East with her family — her partner and their children. The weekend of Oct. 25, Valerie reported a drunk student tried to break into their house on Reddit on Oct. 27.

“We kept telling him to go home, that he was at the wrong place, and that we have little kids, but he kept trying to force his way through our front door.”

The family expressed being scared and ended up calling the police, but the man had already gotten into an Uber before the police arrived. The family was left shaken up and is now considering upping their security, according to the Reddit post.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Valerie has had issues with students in the area.

“Last year, a group of kids at a house party next to us started throwing bottles and even furniture at our place, with some of the objects heading toward our kids’ bedroom windows.”

Valerie’s story isn’t unique. David, another resident who lives near Falls View Drive, described months of escalating disturbances caused by nearby student renters.

He recalled one night when he heard a car horn blaring continuously for nearly half an hour.

“I figured it was just a student trying to get their friend’s attention,” David said. “But it kept going, and when I went to find out where it was coming from, I discovered a drunk student in his backyard experimenting with a box wired to several car horns.”

David said he asked the student to stop because it was late and families with children lived nearby. “He got angry, told me I might get shot for walking near his yard,” he recalled. David eventually called the San Diego Police to file a noise complaint. “The horns stopped an hour later,” he said. “But it made me realize how unsafe this area has become.”

He added that the same house frequently hosted loud parties that drew hundreds of attendees, sometimes with multiple gatherings in one weekend, before eventually moving out.

Such stories are very common on Reddit, with a user reporting people who live in the surrounding SDSU area who have been repeatedly harassed by SDSU students renting a house.

The user even asks the question, “Is anyone aware of anything that can be done outside of calling the cops?”

SDSU’s authority over off-campus student behavior is both broader and more limited than many realize. Meaning, the university can discipline students for misconduct that occurs miles away from campus, but its jurisdiction only extends so far.

If the incident happens beyond certain areas, past College East, Montezuma Road, and other nearby neighborhoods, the consequences are handled by the San Diego Police Department. Even so, students will likely face disciplinary action from the university in addition to legal penalties.

“SDSU has limited jurisdiction in the surrounding area, up to about two miles off campus, where Campus Police patrol,” said KPBS producer Alexander Nguyen, who has covered student behavior and city relations.

“SDSU can still discipline students for actions off campus; it’s in the Student Code of Conduct,” he said.

City police handle most neighborhood disturbances, while campus offices, Campus Assistance, Response, Evaluation, and Support Team, the Dean of Students and the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities review incidents that could involve student safety, well-being, or code violations.

According to university officials, the process begins with a complaint. A community member fills out a form detailing what happened, where, and who was involved.

“Community members may report off-campus student behavioral concerns by connecting with CARES, the Office of the Dean of Students, or CSRR,” SDSU Media Relations Specialist Rafael Avitable stated. “The appropriate campus department is then alerted or referred.”

Once a report reaches the university, the staff determines whether it involves a potential safety threat, a code violation, or simply a neighborhood conflict. If it’s a matter for law enforcement, like a loud party, property damage, or illegal activity, the San Diego Police Department or SDSU Police Department takes the lead.

The SDSUPD has jurisdiction over incidents that occur on or immediately around campus property, while the SDPD handles cases that happen off campus or within the wider San Diego community.

If the report indicates that a student may be struggling personally or academically, it’s routed to the CARES team, which offers outreach and support.

Cases involving violations of the Student Conduct Code are reviewed by CSRR, which can open formal investigations and enforce disciplinary action.

“Disputes between students and neighbors aren’t something the CARES Team would generally respond to,” said Chris Turntine, director of CARES. “But they could be involved if a student demonstrates distress affecting their overall well-being.”

If a student is found responsible for violating the code, the outcomes range from educational assignments and warnings to probation or suspension, depending on the severity of the infraction.

In many cases, documentation from police reports or photos provided by neighbors becomes crucial. Without clear identification, CSRR cannot proceed.

University officials emphasize that the goal isn’t punishment but to educate students about the impact of their behavior and promote accountability for long-term growth.