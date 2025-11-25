No. 7 Michigan steamrolls Aztecs in rough Players Era Festival opener





LAS VEGAS — For four minutes, San Diego State believed it might have something brewing in the desert.

A driving layup by Taj DeGourville. A step-back three by Miles Byrd. A 5-0 start against a top-10 Michigan team that hadn’t trailed all season.

But as quickly as that spark flickered, the Wolverines doused it.

Michigan responded with a 17-2 avalanche that erased SDSU’s early burst and exposed every gap in a roster still searching for rhythm in late November. What followed was one of the most lopsided defeats of the Brian Dutcher era, a 94-54 loss in the opening round of the expanded Players Era Festival.

“We got punched in the mouth,” Byrd said. “We stressed rebounding all week, and they out-rebounded us by 15. That’s what they do. You’ve got to tip your cap.”

It wasn’t just the rebounding. Michigan (5-0) went over, around and through an Aztecs lineup that could not match its size, length or defensive precision. When SDSU reached the mid-range, the only shots Michigan was willing to concede, the Wolverines simply sat back in drop coverage and trusted their 7-footers to clean up the rest. They rarely needed help, rarely needed to rotate and rarely allowed the Aztecs to generate rhythm.

San Diego State (2-2), meanwhile, shot 27.4% from the field and just 7-of-23 from beyond the arc. Its starters combined for 21 points. Only freshman guard Elzie Harrington and junior guard BJ Davis provided consistent offense. Harrington had a career-high 15 points, while Davis tallied 11 points, scoring in double figures in three of the four games SDSU has played in the Players Era.

On one first-half possession, the Wolverines tipped the ball at the rim four times before it finally dropped, a sequence that perfectly captured the night.

“Even when we got it around the basket, we couldn’t get it in,” coach Dutcher said. “That’s a credit to their size and talent.”

Six Wolverines reached double figures, led by Yaxel Lendeborg’s 15 points. Their scoring depth widened the gap every minute after halftime, with the lead stretching to 40 points as bench players continued to run the floor in a tournament where point differential is a tiebreaker.

By then, Michigan fans were chanting “Beat Ohio” in the stands, signaling the game had become background noise and that they were moving on to Michigan football’s matchup with No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday.

“We weren’t good tonight,” Dutcher said bluntly. “When you’re bad, you’re bad from the top down, and I’m the top.”

Rotation questions linger. Veterans struggled. Miles Byrd and Reese Dixon-Waters combined for 10 points in the 26 minutes played. The defensive identity that once defined the program has yet to emerge. And a group that was expected to dominate the Mountain West suddenly looks unsettled.

“There are no major changes we can make in 24 hours. We are who we are. We just have to fight our way through rough patches,” Dutcher said.

The beauty and brutality of tournament basketball? There is no time to process a 40-point loss.

“We can’t think one thing about Michigan when we walk out of this arena,” Dutcher said. “If we do, we’ll have no chance against Oregon.”

SDSU will play the Ducks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on TNT, a rematch of last year’s Players Era Festival meeting, when Oregon won 78-68 on its way to the title.

“Once we get back to the hotel, we’ve got to drop this,” Byrd said. “We’ve dropped two already, and we can’t let the third game be affected by the last two.”

For now, the way forward begins in less than 24 hours, with a chance to respond, reset and rediscover the version of SDSU that opened the night believing it could shock the seventh-ranked team in the country.

Even if only for four minutes.

“I know this is going to be a good team,” Dutcher said. “What the journey is to get there, I don’t know. But we’ll find a way.”