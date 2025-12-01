San Diego FC’s magical run comes to an end in Western Conference Final loss





As Frontera SD’s closing serenade for their beloved Chrome and Azul faded into the chilly Southern California night, San Diego FC’s incredible inaugural season came to a somber close.

Eliminated in a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, SDFC was put on the back foot early and never fully recovered. Whitecaps striker Brian White carved through San Diego’s backline to earn himself a first-half brace, which, alongside an ill-fated own goal, left SDFC down big without a score at halftime.

Star winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano brought a spark of energy back into both the San Diego squad and crowd after being subbed in at the half and scoring an artful volley shot from long distance in the 60th minute. Unfortunately, it was to no avail, and a red card sending off goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega in the 79th minute only helped seal their fate.

Shooting woes

For the second match in a row, SDFC struggled to put shots on goal and failed to finish sequences with the usual efficiency they displayed most of the year. SDFC shot 4 of 11 on goal compared to Vancouver’s 8 of 11, and many of their attempts appeared mistimed and unsteady.

The starting offensive front for San Diego went uncharacteristically quiet throughout the game, seeing absent scoring contributions from usual playoff standouts such as winger Amahl Pellegrino and MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer. Despite an energetic resurgence in the second half, sparked by Lozano, they never quite found their rhythm in full to overcome the deficit.

“We gotta take this head on and know that it wasn’t our best night and that they had a good night and that starts with me, first and foremost, I’m always the first,” head coach Mikey Varas said.

Outplayed by Whitecaps

As soon as the Whitecaps counterattack scored off White’s surgical strike in the 8th minute, it felt as though the match would be an uphill battle for SDFC.

The backline left too many passing and driving lanes open for the Whitecaps to punish in what would be a rough evening for the young defensive core. Possession control, while statistically in favor of San Diego, was not nearly as dominant as Vancouver’s lucrative sequences, particularly in the first half.

Rather than being the ones taking the opponent out of strategy and forcing them to play outside their game plan, as SDFC had done all season, the Chrome and Azul themselves were the ones thrown out of coordination and forced to play outside their desired form.

“It was a game we end up throwing some balls in the air. Doing something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for us that we haven’t needed to be dependent on early in the season, but you gotta give it a shot, especially when we are down one man,” team captain Jeppe Tverskov said.

And the band played on

While the results of the Western Conference Final may leave some fans in a state of melancholy, there are still positives to take away from the match itself.

SDFC’s squad never quit fighting throughout the entire 90 minutes, remaining beholden to the culture they instilled from the ground up early in the club’s formation. Down big, out of rhythm and time slipping through their grasp, SDFC continued to scratch and claw at every available opportunity, even after a red card felled them to 10 men in the final 20 minutes.

“Proud that the guys didn’t give up, came out down 0-3, you get to decide who you are in that moment, these guys came out and kept fighting, got to 1-3. Get the red card, can [still] make it 2-3, and I think we all believed we were gonna make it 3-3 until the final whistle,” Varas said of his squad’s chances.

This was San Diego’s first season in the MLS, and they have already set the standard of competing at the highest level, regardless of mainstream expectations. SDFC also boasts one of the youngest rosters in the league, and with many first-year professionals gaining much-needed experience this season, there is significant potential for ongoing growth with this club.

The Chrome and Azul now head out on vacation with an even greater challenge looming ahead early in 2026: the Concacaf Champions Cup. The club’s first opportunity to cycle and add talent will be during MLS’s free agency period beginning Dec. 10, and the MLS SuperDraft following shortly after on Dec. 18.