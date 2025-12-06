Categories:

Photo Essay: Seven bands compete for the chance to perform at the annual GreenFest concert next semester

Silver Bullet wins the Battle of the Bands and will open the GreenFest concert alongside runnerup KICKBACK on March 7, 2026.
by Carlos Jimenez, PhotographerDecember 6, 2025
Toula of Girls Got Nerve opened the night as the first band competing in San Diego State GreenFest’s Battle of the Bands at Montezuma Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 03, 2025.
Thrown Away performing in San Diego State GreenFest’s Battle of the Bands at Montezuma Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 03, 2025.
Carlos Jimenez, Graphic Designer & Photographer
Carlos Jimenez is a San Diego native and a fourth-year Graphic Design major with a minor in Journalism. He joined The Daily Aztec in 2024 and has contributed in graphic design and photography. His contributions include digital illustrations, page layout design, sports & concert photography, and photojournalism. Throughout his work, Carlos seeks to create visual narratives that highlight local stories and the people who bring them to life. Outside of his work, he is also an avid reader and music enthusiast.