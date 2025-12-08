SDSU students express disappointment over the loss of free parking at Balboa Park





For years, the San Diego community has enjoyed free parking at Balboa Park, but a 6-3 vote from City Council on Nov. 18 will change all that.

The new parking policy will enforce hourly and daily parking rates, set to begin Jan. 5, 2026, according to a City of San Diego news release. Daily rates will range from $5-8 for residents and $10-16 for non-residents, depending on the location of the lot, and will be enforced 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For City of San Diego residents, there will be a $30 monthly pass, $60 quarterly pass and $150 annual pass. For non-residents, there will be a $40 monthly pass, $120 quarterly pass and $300 annual pass.

Johanna Ross Alcasid, a fourth-year integrated marketing communication major at SDSU, volunteers at House of Philippines in Balboa Park with her cultural sorority, Pi Nu Psi. She signed the “Demand City Council Halt Paid Parking in Balboa Park Area” petition on Change.org because she is concerned at how these new parking policies will affect volunteers.

“As a San Diego local, I think the new paid parking policy is terrible, not just for locals, but also for all the establishments and museums in Balboa Park,” Alcasid said. “Funding from both local and tourist visitors supports the restoration and maintenance of the park[…]the paid parking will definitely reduce the number of visitors at Balboa Park.”

Alcasid said that previously, she was able to park in a nearby lot with a 5-minute walk to her volunteering location, but now, “volunteers will now need to request day parking passes weeks in advance, carpool or park in free lots that are 20 minutes away.”

Jiselle Rullan, a criminal justice student at SDSU who volunteers with Alcasid, also signed the petition.

“Paying for a parking pass is ridiculous considering that almost everyone who is at Balboa Park is there for one or two days, and not everyday,” Rullan said.

“If I am volunteering my own time out of my own day at the [International] Cottages, I shouldn’t be paying to volunteer,” she continued.

Justin Aguiluz, a fourth-year computer science major at SDSU, grew up in Chula Vista. Even though he calls San Diego his home, the city resident discount would not apply to him.

“I think that Balboa Park switching to paid parking is awful, especially since San Diego is already expensive as is,” Aguiluz said.

“As someone who was born and raised in San Diego, but not the city itself, it’s one thing to pay for parking. It’s another to pay a higher price just because I am considered a non-resident,” he continued.

Only a 20-minute drive from campus, Balboa Park is a beloved location as expressed by the student community. As the home of the Botanical Building, Japanese Friendship Garden, Village Arts Center and many non-profits and museums, the park is at the heart of San Diego history and culture for many.

“With the amount we pay in taxes and rent living in San Diego, the least they can do is let us keep our free scenery and art,” Alcasid said.