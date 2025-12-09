IRA fee increase vote pushed back to Friday





The SDSU Campus Fee Advisory Committee was set to vote on sending a recommendation to SDSU President Adela de la Torre about the proposed 45% increase in the Instructionally Related Activities Fee during a meeting on Dec. 5.

Due to time constraints and lack of agreement on what to recommend to de la Torre, however, the CFAC voted to reconvene on Dec. 12 with more information, including a shared spreadsheet detailing specific dollar amounts and percentages. This meeting will be open to all members of the SDSU community.

Association Students President and committee member Kareen Holstrom said that because of a lack of clarity about how to implement the fee, the committee would not be able to vote in good faith.

She proposed an alternative 4-year fee increase plan, hoping to relieve stress from current students. If agreed upon by the CFAC, Holstrom’s plan would increase incrementally over four years:

First year: $60 a semester

Second year: $60 a semester

Third year: $90 a semester

Fourth year: $120 a semester

The Tula Community Center, where the meeting was held, reached maximum capacity 10 minutes before the meeting started, with some having to listen from outside the room.

Athena Braman-Pleasants, SDSU sophomore and intern at Students for Quality Education said that the meeting went better than she expected. SQE is a CSU student-led organization that advocates for student educational rights.

“I’m glad that the students on the committee stepped up and tried to represent student voices today,” Braman-Pleasants said. “I’m curious to see how this process goes, and it was better than I expected, but not as good as I had hoped.”

With the number of people in line for public comment, Braman-Pleasants was worried that she would not be able to speak. Additionally, she claims that some of the students speaking in favor of the fee increase were there because they were told to by their teams rather than truly caring about the recommendation.

“In class, one of the student athletes said that members of their team had to go to the meeting and were pressured to speak,” she said. “I am here of my own volition, and didn’t prepare a script for the meeting. I’m thankful that I got to speak out for many students who are against the fee increase.”

The CFAC will reconvene on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Tula Community Center to vote on an informed resolution to de la Torre. Regardless of the resolution and what the CFAC recommends, de la Torre has executive power over how to implement the fee increase.