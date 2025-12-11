Hot-shooting Aztecs overwhelm Lamar to secure 89–71 win





San Diego State men’s basketball has spent the early part of the season challenging its own identity. A program so often defined by defense is suddenly finding wins through sheer scoring volume, and Wednesday night at Viejas Arena became another example. The Aztecs overpowered Lamar 89-71 by pouring in 51 first-half points and using a balanced rotation, with all 11 players scoring.

The game opened at a frantic pace, and SDSU welcomed it. Lamar, ranked among the nation’s top scoring defenses and typically comfortable grinding contests into the low 60s, instead found itself trapped in a shootout. The Cardinals entered averaging just 6.5 made threes per game and had ten before halftime. That barrage kept the score tight early, even though nearly every shot they hit was contested.

“So much for scouting,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “They only make five and a half threes a game, and they made 10 in the first half and 14 for the game. That’s college basketball. We were guarding them. They made hard contested shots.”

Lamar guard Rob Lee Jr. had been a key part of the Cardinals’ offensive identity all season, and he continued that against the Aztecs.

“Rob Lee Jr. was phenomenal,” Dutcher said. “He’s had games like this. He had 28 at TCU, so we knew he was more than capable. We put BJ on him, who is one of our better defenders, and he was hard to stop.”

SDSU answered every three by attacking Lamar’s full-court pressure. The Aztecs ran the floor, drove early in possessions and created mismatches by moving the ball before the defense could reset.

“The pace of the game was so much fun,” Dutcher said. “Back and forth. We scored 51 in the first half, and we used their press against them. We got up the floor and attacked early and often. We spread them out, drove, attacked, skipped the ball and moved the ball pretty good.”

By halftime, SDSU led by ten despite Lamar’s three-point eruption. The Cardinals had 10 threes but made only two shots inside the arc, a statistic that would return to reality in the second half. As Lamar cooled off, the Aztecs began to separate themselves behind defensive stops and second-chance scoring.

The night featured one of the most complete performances of junior guard Miles Byrd’s career. After battling the flu in the previous outing, when he did not score, Byrd responded with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

“I’m built for this; I’m confident in myself,” Byrd said. “I know the player that I am, and when things start getting tough, it’s natural to be harder on yourself. Instead, I look within myself and take a step back and realize I’m forcing things too much. I have to let the game come to me. Health-wise, too, I feel a lot better out there. I was flying around a lot more, smiling a lot more, too.”

Byrd also spoke about embracing his role as a leader on a roster that relies heavily on shared production.

“I’m a natural-born leader, and I try to encourage guys when they’re not feeling it,” he said. “I’m also a lot more confident and try to make sure my guys are feeling the same way. I want to play well and be a leader at the same time, which happens when I’m still being vocal and making sure we’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing.”

The Aztecs’ bench continued its season-long dominance, contributing 44 points and maintaining the tempo whenever the starters rested. Junior guard BJ Davis had 16 points, extending his streak of double-figure outings to six straight games while maintaining elite efficiency.

“I don’t really think about coming off the bench, to be honest,” Davis said. “If they need me to come off the bench and be that spark, I’ll do that. It was on my mind at first, and now I’m grounded and focused on the bigger picture, which is winning.”

Davis said the offensive rhythm developing across the roster is a product of cohesion.

“We are just playing together,” he said. “The ball is moving faster and we are using our teammates to create open looks. If we continue to rally together as a team and set each other up with good looks, we can go really far.”

SDSU controlled the paint 38–10, won the rebounding battle 40–30, attempted 31 free throws and held Lamar to 36% shooting. The second-half surge pushed the Aztecs ahead by as many as 22, marking their second straight double-digit win and their most complete offensive effort since the Oregon game earlier this season.

“We did a good job on the glass, at the free throw line and took care of the ball for the most part,” Dutcher said. “For the most part, we scored 89 against a good defensive team. I am happy with our effort today.”

SDSU improved to 5–3 and extended an astounding home trend, now 112–12 in its last 124 games against nonconference opponents. With Mountain West play beginning next week against Air Force and a looming showdown with No. 1 Arizona shortly after, the Aztecs appear to be rediscovering both their rhythm and their confidence.