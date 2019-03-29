Single mumps case confirmed at SDSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State officials have identified a case of the mumps virus involving a student.

According to a campus-wide email sent Friday afternoon by Cynthia Cornelius, the SDSU Student Health Services medical director, the student who contracted the illness is doing well and is no longer contagious. The student was not living on campus when they contracted the virus.

“The university does not have any additional confirmed cases of mumps,” the university said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus is spread directly through contact, such as saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose and throat.

The virus can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and sharing of items, such as water bottles, utensils and food.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, headaches, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

Some people may also experience swelling of their salivary glands within 48 hours.

Cornelius encouraged anyone displaying symptoms to self-isolate and to seek treatment immediately.

Students can call Student Health Services at (‪619) 594-4325‬ for treatment.

