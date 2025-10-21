San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

SDSU commuters react to deadly crash on I-8 freeway

Students report longer commutes in the wake of freeway closure
by Arya Karthik, Staff ReporterOctober 21, 2025
Categories:
Isabella Biunno
Image of I-8 highway at the College Area exit.

At 10:22 p.m. on Monday night, a pile-up occurred on the eastbound lanes of the I-8 freeway, which resulted in two deaths and the California Highway Patrol shutting down those lanes. 

According to CHP, a driver lost control of his vehicle, crashed into another car and overturned his vehicle. Another car crashed into the pile-up, at which point a La Mesa police officer, 25-year-old Lauren Craven, pulled over and attempted to render aid to the victims. She was then struck by another vehicle and killed. The 20-year-old driver of the overturned vehicle was killed in the crash.

The I-8 east was subsequently closed between I-15 and Waring Road, according to NBC 7 San Diego. Eastbound drivers were diverted to southbound I-15, and north and southbound drivers were diverted to Fairmount and Montezuma Road. 

Fourth-year student Benjamin Avery Whiff said he was on I-8 when the crash occurred. 

“Traffic just came to a halt, and then there was cruiser after cruiser… just going by,” he recalled. “And I was like, okay, this is getting kind of serious.”On the death of the police officer, Whiff said, “It was a brutal thing.” 

Raleigh Hebner, a third-year journalism student, described difficulty commuting to campus this morning. 

“It usually takes me an average of 12 minutes to get here,” Hebner, who lives near Fashion Valley Mall, said. “It took me 35 minutes to get to Parking 7 this morning.”

“I’m really hoping they get it open soon because I don’t want to have to deal with that anymore,” she added.

Ariana Martinez, a third-year mechanical engineering student who commutes from Carlsbad, said she missed a class this morning due to the road closure. Her commute was around “an hour and 30 minutes” long. 

“I had to take an unusual route that I usually don’t take, so I was stressing about that,” she said.

The I-8 is now open to traffic as of 1:02 p.m. 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Arya Karthik, Staff Reporter
Isabella Biunno
Isabella Biunno, 2025 Co-Editor-in-Chief, ’24-25 Managing Editor, ’23-24 Photo Editor
Isabella Biunno is the Co-Editor-in-Chief for The Daily Aztec. She is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a part of publications for seven years. She is a fourth-year Psychology major with an emphasis in Neuroscience, and she plans to attend graduate school to become a Doctor of Occupational Therapy. She loves photography, editing, and creating, and she can’t wait to continue contributing to the DA. One thing she is passionate about outside of photojournalism is being involved in the disability community. She was an instructor at SDSU’s Adaptive Fitness Clinic, president of the Pre-Occupational Therapy Student Association, and a board member for a nonprofit called Mentoring Autistic Minds. She worked as an instructor at a company back home called Inclusion Fusion where she was able to work with individuals with disabilities. Although her career-related passions fall in the healthcare field, she enjoys journalism just as much. She looks forward to expanding her experience as an editor this year.