24/7 Study Area is returning to the University Library

After the 24/7 study area was replaced by the ‘After-Hours’ area due to budget cuts, backlash from students convinced authorities to reopen the 24-hour access
by Tabitha Woods, Staff ReporterOctober 16, 2025
Isabella Biunno
Image of the Love Library dome near the entrance to the 24/7 study area.

On Oct. 15, the University Library sent out an email announcing the return of the 24/7 Study Area starting Oct. 20. 

The change is reflective of the library’s commitment to granting “equitable access to learning spaces and resources when students need them the most,” the school-wide email read.

The initial closing of the 24/7 Study Area was due to rising costs of hiring security, which began to exceed the available budget, as well as data showing that the study area was not commonly used at night outside of finals week, according to a Daily Aztec article.

The email from Library Dean Scott Walters and other campus leaders stated, “Thanks to our ability to secure additional one-time funding support from the university, we are now able to resume 24/7 access.”

In a statement to The Daily Aztec, A.S. said they are “thrilled that 24/7 access will be restored at the University Library. We understand the importance of the after-hours study area to our SDSU community and are grateful for the shared governance process, in which students worked collaboratively with campus partners to help shape this decision.”

Negative feedback from students and campus partners prompted the University Library to extend this resource to students once again. 

For Ian Sanchez, who is working on his master’s in statistics, the 24/7 Study Area has been a necessity ever since he was an undergraduate. 

“I feel like having it open helps students during cramming,” Sanchez said. “I just think about the times when I was an undergrad, when I was stuck, and I didn’t know where to go. All the coffee shops were closed and I would just come here and work. So not having something like that would really suck.”

He recalls his late-night study sessions stretching until 3 a.m. at times. “If they take that resource away, it’s not good for students to not have,” Sanchez said. 

The university is continuing to plan financial solutions to keep the 24/7 area fully staffed and open for the future. 

