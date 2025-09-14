University Library staff frustrated with After-Hours Study Area changes





Starting this semester, the After Hours Study Area, formerly the 24/7 Study Area, will operate at a reduced schedule, returning to 24-hour availability only during finals week. The university posted an explanation of the new schedule on their “Ask Us” page on Aug. 18 before formally announcing the change on the library’s news page on Aug. 22.

The reduced hours of operation were decided based on two factors: rising costs of hiring overnight security exacerbating budget constraints and usage data which showed that overnight visits to the 24/7 Study Area were not common outside finals week.

This change parallels recent cuts to San Diego Public Library hours. The Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego, also ended its 24-hour availability in 2024. Both were due to budget cuts.

The Daily Aztec attempted to contact Library Dean Scott Walter, Director of Financial Operations Gina Watanabe, and SDSU’s Budget and Finance Department about specific budget constraint information, but all were unavailable for interview.

The university said that these changes will not result in “layoffs or reduction in student employment.” Still, some employees are frustrated with the changes.

One security guard who used to work the overnight shift said that he and other staff have lost income as a result of the reduced schedule, though hourly pay is the same.

He said that many of the people who worked overnight shifts did so because they could not work during the day, and with those operating hours gone, some have had to seek work off-campus.

The security guard, who requested to be anonymous, mentioned that students voiced their own concerns about the study area no longer being available 24/7.

Additionally, Print Services workers, previously at a desk in the After-Hours Study Area, have been moved downstairs to the circulation desk.

These workers, who make minimum wage, now have additional responsibilities of the circulation desk, including handling book checkouts and searches. They also have to travel upstairs to assist students with print services, which has led to confusion around their roles.

“We’re kind of doing two jobs, but all getting paid the same. It doesn’t make a ton of sense,” said one student worker who requested to be anonymous.

Additionally, the student worker said that training on new job responsibilities has been insufficient, and library management has been vague on the reasoning behind this change.

The university stated that the After Hours Study Area schedule may expand as funds become available, later clarifying that it “cannot advise whether and when” 24-hour availability will return.