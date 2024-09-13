Movie must-sees: a film recommendation column for SDSU students

Hey y’all, my name is Jeanne Taylor and I am a film major here at SDSU! I absolutely love film and hope to become a director-writer, but before any of that, I’m here to share some of my favourite films I saw in August.

“Jackpot” (2024)

On Katie Kim’s first day of living in Los Angeles, her watch was stolen, her clothes have been ruined and her roommate is annoying beyond all belief. At least she just won the lottery! Now all of L.A. is on the hunt to kill Katie Kim (Awkwafina). All except Noel Cassidy (John Cena), an amateur lottery protection agent. Can she survive the 24 hours and receive the record breaking $3.6 billion lottery?

In this futuristic society where winning the lottery could spell death for its winner, Kim finds herself being hunted by all corners of Los Angeles. Not only is her roommate annoying, a liar and a scammer, but now she’s trying to kill her! Whoever is able to take out the winner receives the lottery, causing an all out panic on the streets of Los Angeles County.

Kim, unable to escape her peril, enlists the help of Cassidy in order to survive the ordeal. The catch? He takes 10% of her $3.6 billion lottery winnings. $360 million on one job is a good payday, but is there really not another angle that he’s aiming for? No, he’s just the one guy in Los Angeles who has a soul and heart.

To catch Awkwafina and Cena’s newest comedy, watch it now on Prime Video!

“Twisters” (2024)

A film so earnestly and painfully American, it might as well wear the stars and stripes as a cape. If you aren’t already in love with Daisy Edgar-Jones, it is impossible not to in this film. If you aren’t already acquainted with Glen Powell, well, he will be impossible to not get to know throughout the film.

“Twisters” loves to show the awesome and raw power of mother nature, always displaying both the sudden appearances and disappearances of tornados, and more importantly, the results of said tornados on the local towns. Many of these scenes follow an electric chemistry between Edgar-Jones and Powell, a harsh contrast between the two. How better to illustrate the speed of these natural disasters than to change the entire vibe from a fun, campy summer blockbuster to a horror filled capitalist hellscape?

The whiplash between these two moods is quite off putting, but not without purpose. Showing how people will always take advantage of others, even in times of crisis, is a wake-up call for how we live and how our society operates.

As record number of students protest the ongoing genocide in Palestine, it is important to hold those in power accountable for their continued support of colonialist occupations. This current generation of college students is doing just that, treading their path towards a better society for all, rather than just those who make billions atop their ivory towers.

“Twisters” is a poignant reminder of post 9/11 American attitudes, as well as current-day feelings towards big business and the lack of governmental help for those who need it most. Director Lee Isaac Chung holds up this mirror in an attempt to capture the current sequel-reliance of Hollywood and how audiences view the past blockbusters of “Top Gun” (1986), “Jurassic Park” (1993), “Batman” (1989) and even the original “Twister” (1996) with rose tinted glasses.

Available now to buy or rent and soon to be released on Peacock!

“Waiting” (2020)

Director Sayna Fardaraghi is a new filmmaker for me! She makes short films based on one aspect which is a universal experience: waiting. In “Waiting,” Fardaraghi shows many different people waiting for something—whether it be a woman waiting for laundry to finish or a young boy waiting to grow older or a young woman waiting for her turn to play racquetball.

Perhaps some of these are too particular, but the act of waiting is a universal one, and the beauty of it is shown in full bloom, portraying the patience as growing as a person, as well as, something beautiful that grows within us as we grow older. Patience is portrayed less as a virtue and more as a flower that takes time to grow, the full bloom representing the end goal of clean laundry, being respected and having fun, respectively.

As a student, sometimes it’s hard to remember what all this is building towards, what with the endless mountains of assignments and projects that come our way. “Waiting” romanticises patience and reminds oneself of the ultimate goal that the mountains of work will help to achieve.

“Waiting” is available to watch on Fardaraghi’s YouTube channel right now!

“L’Observateur” (2020)

Are you a fan of bright, colourful cinematography? Perhaps you’re a big fan of the filmography of Wes Anderson and his specific style? Maybe you’re more of a people watcher, just something to do in between classes whilst eating some lunch or during a brainstorming session for your next essay? If any of these apply, then you must do yourself a favour and watch Sayna Fardaraghi’s “L’Observateur.” Not only is it her debut short film, but it has stunning cinematography akin to Robert Yeoman (Anderson’s cinematographer since his debut feature film “Bottle Rocket” (1996)).

The colour work is truly joyful and will bring a smile to anyone who watches it. A film so heartfelt, it moves you to tears with the warmth of love and inspiration. The dialogue is fun and light while also being a joy to read. The acting is also a wonderful culmination of parody, camp and earnestness. The most impressive part is how she managed everything behind the scenes on her own– truly an auteur who will undoubtedly become a massive directorial force in the future.

If you’re ever in need of a quick pick me up short film, “L’Observateur” is a must! Watch now on Sayna Fardaraghi’s YouTube channel!