SDSU University Police Department police officer arrested and charged on allegations of possessing child pornography





George Murphy, the University Police Department Chief of Police, announced in a school-wide statement around 3 p.m. on March 18 that a UPD officer was arrested and charged on allegations of the possession of child pornography on his personal computer.

According to the statement, the officer, who is unnamed due to UPD employee privacy laws, was arrested away from campus on March 13 and charged with the crime the following day.

The arrest was made by the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Investigators unit, which is also conducting the investigation and the charged officer is currently in custody.

While the Police Chief disclosed the information, the UPD is not conducting the investigation, instead pointing to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for more information.

SDSU did not provide further comment, stating HSI as the primary source for information.

We will continue to monitor the story for updates.