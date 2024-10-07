Aztec Football gets back into the win column in a close game against Hawaii

The San Diego State Aztecs (1-3) won in an exciting game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-2) at Snapdragon Stadium, breaking their three-game losing streak.

The Aztecs started the game with the ball and were forced to punt on their first possession. The game was slow at the start with a score of 3-3 heading into the second quarter, but SDSU got an interception from cornerback Jelani Whitmore.

The interception gave the ball back to the Aztecs, with the possession ending in a 9-yard touchdown run by Marquez Cooper to give SDSU a 10-3 lead. Cooper finished the game with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Danny O’Neil spoke after the game about what it’s like to play with Cooper.

“He’s the best running back I’ve ever played with, one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” O’Neil said. “He’s tenacious, he demands the ball, he wants the ball every single play, which is something I love about him.”

The Rainbow Warriors tied the game at ten a piece with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brayden Schager to wide receiver Tylan Hines with 1:53 left in the first half.

This gave the Aztecs enough time to score before the half as O’Neil connected with receiver Louis Brown IV on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Giving the Aztecs a 17-10 lead heading into halftime. Head coach Sean Lewis spoke in a press conference after the game on O’Neil’s performance.

“He’s done a great job at understanding what is open at this level,” Lewis said. “I think that’s something that young quarterbacks have to learn, and they have to feel on their own, and he’s done a very good job at that, from his film study and then the actual application of what he’s been able to do.”

The second half started slow with a field goal for the Aztecs to extend their lead 20-10, but then Hawaii scored 14 unanswered giving them a 24-20 lead with 9:39 left in the game.

The Aztecs scored on their next possession to take a 27-24 lead on Marquez Cooper’s second rushing touchdown of the game.

Hawaii tried to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but the defensive pressure was too much for them to handle, giving the Aztecs their second win of the season.

The Aztecs’ defense was led by defensive end Trey White, who has now produced two straight games with three sacks. Coach Lewis shared his thoughts on the type of player White is in the post-game press conference.

“His impact is felt on every single snap because of his approach and his relentless effort, his relentless focus to do his job,” Lewis said.

The Aztecs look to continue this momentum on the road next week at War Memorial Stadium against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m.