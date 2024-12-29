Holiday Bowl touches down in Snapdragon stadium for the first time

The end zone was easy to find this Friday in the 45th annual Holiday Bowl. The San Diego staple was played for the very first time in Snapdragon stadium.

The debut did not disappoint. Fans watched a high-scoring thriller as the Syracuse Orange (10-3) took down the Washington State Cougars (8-5) 52-35.

Washington State put up a good fight, especially when considering their situation entering the bowl game. The Cougars had a transfer portal mass exodus following their head coach’s decision to join Wake Forest’s coaching staff for the 2025 season. The main loss from the mass departure was star quarterback John Mateer. Mateer accounted for a whopping 44 total touchdowns in 2024 and was the main reason for an SDSU loss in October.

Despite the setbacks senior backup quarterback Zevi Eckhaus fought valiantly and kept the game close early. The Cougars came out of a high scoring first quarter leading 21-14, but it would be their last time leading.

Syracuse flexed their elite offense after the first quarter, scoring 21 points in the second quarter alone and stealing all momentum entering half time. They refused to lift their foot off the gas in the second half as well, scoring two more touchdowns and adding a field goal to finish the game with a 50 point masterclass.

The Orange did run the ball with efficiency — as evidenced by junior Lequint Allen’s 100 yard, two touchdown performance — but the passing game stole the show. Holiday Bowl attendees were witnesses to history as Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord broke the Atlantic Coast Conference single season passing yards record.

McCord had an outstanding night at Snapdragon. He finished the night with over 450 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, easily one of the best games in his career. He spread the ball around as well, allowing five different players to have at least 45 yards receiving. Junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II and junior receiver Trebor Pena each scored two touchdowns.

It was a little bit of history on the mesa to introduce Snapdragon stadium to the Holiday Bowl.