Women’s soccer wins against the Rams on a late goal, 1-0

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (7-7-4, 5-2-3 Mountain West) defeated Colorado State (11-4-3, 7-1-2 Mountain West) 1-0 on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the SDSU Sports Deck in their final home game of the season.

Starting off the match, the Aztecs came in with energy as they nearly scored a goal 15 seconds in the game when senior forward Kali Trevithick took a close shot that was blocked by Ram’s redshirt freshman goalkeeper Libby Brooker.

The Aztecs came in hot both offensively and defensively. Head coach, Mike Friesen, spoke about the team’s performance in the first half.

“It’s probably one of the best games we played, especially the first half,” Friesen said. “I thought our energy, our effort, was really good, our decision-making was good. I thought we did a really good job of limiting their chances and creating a lot.”

With the game scoreless at the end of the first half, Friesen didn’t have much to say to his team.

“Honestly, it was a very short halftime talk because I thought we were phenomenal in the first half,” Friesen said. “(I) just said ‘We have to have the same mentality going into the second half, the same decision making.’ We have to just find ways to be gritty and go get a game-winner.”

Starting the second half, the Aztecs picked up right where they left off.

Another opportunity for the Aztecs was at the 66-minute mark when senior defender Trinity Coker attempted a shot that hit the top of the post.

In the 87-minute mark, senior forward Dori Savage scored the only goal of the game, helping the Aztecs win the game 1-0. The goal gave an assist to senior midfielder Denise Castro and senior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos.

Savage shared what was on her mind prior to the goal.

“I went back in and I looked at the scoreboard and I was just praying, ‘Lord please let me get one,’” Savage said. “We needed it and Emma gave a good cross and I was just able to put it in.”

By the end of the match, the Aztecs received 24 shots, while the Rams attempted 16. Friesen talked about those opportunities.

“I thought we were very good in the attack of creating chances and getting in their final third and then getting shots out of that,” Friesen said. “(Colorado’s) goalkeeper did a phenomenal job keeping balls out.”

Senior goalkeeper Alexa Madueño had eight saves, earning her seventh shutout of the season.

The Aztecs committed 11 fouls and earned themselves a yellow card given to sophomore defender Emma Fuller at the 69-minute mark. The Rams had a total of 14 fouls including a yellow card towards senior defensive midfielder Izzy Wildermuth at the 65-minute mark.

In their last home game, the Scarlet and black celebrated their 11 seniors. Those seniors are Alyza Eckhardt, Olivia Sekimoto, Bekah Brooks, Jenna West, Carlin Blake, Savage, Gaines-Ramos, Trevithick, Castro, Coker, and Madueño.

Friesen talked about the seniors leaving their mark at SDSU.

“They are fantastic people, they are exceptional players,” Friesen said. “What I was just telling them is, ‘This is a legacy you’re leaving.’ It’s a hard day because it’s bittersweet.”

Savage mentioned her gratitude for the team, as she is closing a chapter of her life.

“It’s very sad, I love everyone here, the coaching staff (and) teammates,” Savage said. “I’m definitely gonna miss it here and everyone here, so it’s like a bittersweet moment.”

With the win, the Aztecs clinched their spot in the Mountain West Championship Quarterfinal, which will be held at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Savage spoke about the opportunity to play at home in the Mountain West Championship.

“It’s amazing, that’s what we were striving for last year and we got it,” Savage said. “To be able to play at home is a blessing because that’s all we ever wanted. Family can come out and just get support.”

The scarlet and black will travel for their last regular-season match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

“We got to manage our bodies really well in recovery, in training, keep their loads down, and see if we can manage some of that as well on Thursday night,” Friesen said.