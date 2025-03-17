Final Third: Three takeaways from SDFC’s fourth matchday





Coming off a three-game undefeated start to their inaugural season and looking to wash out the sour taste from their opening game’s chanting debacle, SDFC was up against a tough draw in 2024 Leagues Cup champion Columbus Crew.

They quickly gave themselves an even tougher task when the Crew found early momentum with midfielder Max Arfsten striking a center shot in for a score off an assist from defender Dejuan Jones in the 13th minute. Regrouping at halftime the team was determined to seize control of the game, coming out fast and aggressive from the start of the second. This and a red card in the 61st minute that sent Columbus defender Malte Amundsen off for illegally preventing a goal-scoring opportunity swung momentum hard in the home team’s favor.

Finally, in the 69th minute, Finnish midfielder Onni Valakari made SDFC history by heading a ball home into the corner of the net for the team’s first-ever goal at Snapdragon Stadium. The squad continued to press their advantage until the final time, but they could not make more of the man advantage and were forced to settle for just one more point on the table.

Now that three phases on the home field have concluded, here are three takeaways from Saturday’s matchday:

A top defense takes shape

As the old saying goes defense wins championships, and with four straight games unbeaten San Diego is beginning to look championship-caliber on that front. Tied for second in the MLS for goals against, and sixth in shots against SDFC hardly let opposing teams find any easy shots, let alone easy scores. The team also ranks fifth for tackles occurring in the attacking third of the field, demonstrating that the aggressive pressing style of head coach Mikey Varas extends to his defense’s mindset as well. Stalwart goalkeeping has also kept the backend secured thanks to the efforts of CJ Dos Santos, whose two clean sheets and tied for second best in the MLS saves percentage (86%) have kept the defense well anchored.

Finishing remains a question

While the defense appears to be rounding into contender form the same cannot quite yet be said for the offense. SDFC’s 45 key passes (tied for fourth in the league), 6 goals scored (eighth in the league) and 7.36 expected goals (tied for 10th in the league) appear somewhat promising, but, their 38% shooting percentage (15th in the league) is mediocre at best, and that is something this squad will not settle for. Coach Varas even stated that he could not feel any emotion towards the team’s first-ever home goal as the game ending in a draw was ultimately a disappointment.

“We just played against a top team and we had them. We had the game, to go for it, to get it, and we are disappointed that we didn’t get it.” Varas said during the postgame press conference.

With star player Hirving “Chucky” Lozano week-to-week recovering from a lower leg injury, Danish winger Anders Dreyer has been the standout in taking up the role of offensive focal point in his absence leading the team in goals (3), shots on target (7), accurate shooting percentage (58%), and expected goals (1.87). However, if the team wants to bring this inaugural season into the playoffs they will need more than just Dreyer’s efforts to do that, the rest of the offense will also need to find that second gear. If other players can step up their attacking efforts and maintain them even after Lozano’s eventual return to form, San Diego will see more balls hitting the back of the net and their offensive numbers climb the ranks.

Grit and hunger shape identity

SDFC found themselves once again down a goal early for the second week in a row, and in both matches, they fought back to secure a positive result. They show resilience in their play together and refuse to give up, playing hard and aggressive until the final whistle to secure nothing less than victory. It is the kind of attitude that challenges anyone at any level in the league and endears itself to both supporters and average fans alike.

“We’ve played two away games where we went and pressed and wanted to control the possession and we also played the last two MLS champions and we haven’t shrunken at the occasion,” Varas said of his squad.

“It’s a team you can see is always going for it, we weren’t happy just getting to 1-1 we were going for more.”

SDFC plays their next game away at Q2 Stadium against Austin FC on Sunday, March 23 at 1 PM PST. Those wanting to tune into the match, can watch on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV or listen on iHeartMedia’s San Diego Sports Radio 760 AM (KGB-AM).