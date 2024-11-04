San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Men’s soccer shuts out Air Force 2-0 to clinch top seed in WAC

Aztecs make history winning their first conference championship in program history
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorNovember 4, 2024
Categories:
Leo Taghert
The San Diego men’s soccer team celebrates after their 2-0 win over Air Force as they clinch the top seed in the Western Athletic Conference on Nov. 3 at SDSU Sports Deck

The San Diego State men’s soccer team (10-4-3, 7-0-1 WAC) finished their regular season with a 2-0 victory against the Air Force Academy (1-15-1, 1-8-0 WAC) on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

In the first half of the match, both teams were putting up a fight.

It wasn’t until the 29-minute mark that a Falcon player fouled senior forward Robbie Matei, earning the Aztecs a penalty kick. Senior forward Terence Okoeguale scored the penalty kick for the Aztecs, giving them the lead 1-0.

After the goal, the game was quiet as both teams were still battling to score.

Head coach Ryan Hopkins mentioned what he told his team during halftime.

“Just continue to do what we do and just raise the intensity a little bit,” Hopkins said. “I thought we’d gone off to a little bit of a slow start from an intensity standpoint which is our trademark and we just reminded the guys of that.”

In the second half, at the 55-minute mark, sophomore defender Reid Fisher scored a header to help the Aztecs maintain their lead to 2-0. The goal gave assists to senior midfielder Jules Anderson and junior forward Austin Brummett.

The Aztecs had a total of 17 attempted shots while the Falcons managed a total of five.

Senior goalkeeper Djibril Doumbia made six saves, making it his fourth straight shutout.

The Aztecs received a total of 15 fouls, earning a yellow card at the 62-minute mark towards Fisher.

This game determined if the Aztecs would be crowned as WAC’s regular season championship as they only needed a win or a tie.

The Aztecs were undefeated in conference play and it was the first time in program history that the men’s soccer team won a conference championship.

“It’s been a long five-year journey to get to this point and become champions,” Hopkins said. “Just so proud of the program so proud of the boys you know what we’ve accomplished this season.”

Junior forward Rommee Jaridly was speechless after the game.

“It’s unbelievable I mean I am never going to forget this day,” Jaridly said. “I am lost for words I don’t know what to say.”

Team captain and junior midfielder Beto Apolinar shared what the moment felt like to him on a personal level.

“I couldn’t do it without the group,” Apolinar said. “Being able to lead the team as captain means a lot to me.”

Brummett talked about the sense of community and the growth he has accomplished with his teammates since joining the Aztecs.

“It’s really special to me because we have a lot of guys that have been here for a while,” Brummett said. “We have a few new guys and we welcomed them in really quickly. I think you know going through all these past 3 years these ups and these downs with these boys to be able to finally win a championship together is the most special thing.”

Hopkins talked about the determination this year’s team brought.

They never make it easy on me, that’s for sure,” Hopkins said. “But at the end of the day, they’re champions and they did everything we asked them.”

Although the regular season ended, Brummett is ready for the WAC Tournament.

“Our season is not over yet – we still got the conference tournament so we can celebrate this for now but I’m focused on the conference tournament already and getting ready for that,” Brummett said.

Apolinar shared the areas that the team should aim for when the tournament kicks off.

“The key is keep being gritty and staying together,” Apolinar said. “We’re going to a game where emotions are high and we get mad at each other (or) coach gets mad at us. That’s when we have to stay together the most.”

The Aztecs will head to Phoenix as they will play against the winner of San Jose State or Utah Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for the Semifinals of the WAC Tournament.

“Continue to what we are doing and continue to raise the levels,” Hopkins said. “Everyones playing for their lives…We have such a tight group and I think they want to continue to play together and we just want to keep this group as long as we possibly can.”

 

 

 

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, '24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.