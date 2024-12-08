No. 24 Aztecs take care of USD in convincing fashion, win 74-57

The San Diego State men’s basketball team took care of their second cross-town rival on Saturday night, defeating the University of San Diego 74-57.

The Aztecs continue to keep their basketball program atop the city of San Diego, defeating USD and the University of California, San Diego, in their season-opener.

Defense, as it has been under head coach Brian Dutcher, was the key to victory for SDSU. The Scarlet and Black defense bottlenecked USD into 30 percent from the field and just 19 percent in the second half including 16 total turnovers for the game.

Forward Pharaoh Compton spoke on the team’s big second half.

“You have to keep on playing during the night no matter what happens. You can tell when other teams are getting down or when they’re getting tired, but this is a game of two halves. Whatever happens in the first half, you have to keep on playing and know the second half is going to be your game,” he said.

Throughout the first month of the season, Dutcher has raved about the depth of the team. The high praise has not gone without results. Last game against Fresno State, forward Magoon Gwath made his mark with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but early in Saturday’s game it was clear he was out of rhythm. In light of his struggles, Compton had his back, playing 20 minutes while scoring 12 points and six rebounds.

“It’s all about being ready. I didn’t know what was going on with Magoon. I know that when I get on court, I have to make an impact, bringing energy no matter what. I try to do that every game,” said Compton on his big night.Compton’s freshman running mate had himself a night as well. Guard Taj DeGourville had nine points, two assists and three rebounds, including a personal 7-0 run in the mid first-half giving SDSU a seven point lead.

The depth at the big position was multi-faceted, as forward Miles Heide had his best game as an Aztec, contributing eight points and nine rebounds in 18 productive minutes off the bench.

Dutcher described the energy the bench provided Heide as he made a big impact on the court.

“Miles Heide had his best game, and at Fresno [State], he was on the exercise bike … The beauty of it is he played well, and his team knew it, his teammates knew it, and they embraced him and made him feel good about himself,” said Dutcher. “Miles should feel good about himself after a game like this.”

After a slow start to the season, center Jared Coleman-Jones seems to have found his rhythm in the Aztec offense, tallying 13 points and six rebounds. This game comes just two games after his big 16 point, five rebound outing in a win over No. 6/7 Houston.

As he’s done all season, guard Nick Boyd played a hand in all aspects of the game, filling the stat sheet with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds.

The Aztecs will look to win their fourth straight on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. against California Baptist University in Viejas Arena