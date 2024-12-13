The ultimate 2024 Daily Aztec gift guide: Perfect for all your loved ones

The Boyfriend Fashion Upgrade – Arianna Hull

We all know that you are the gift that keeps on giving, but if you want to spoil your boyfriend this holiday beyond the gift of your presence, let’s break down what you should give him.

If you’re looking to style your boyfriend up this holiday season, here are a few clothing suggestions.

If he is into sports, a hat from his favorite sports team is a popular choice. If he likes baseball hats, the Major League Baseball shop has options for all MLB teams in the team colors. This is an item on the lower end of the price spectrum but it is still something they can enjoy all year round.

A higher-priced clothing option would be dressier clothes from Ralph Lauren. These items are great because everyone needs dressier clothes, but the higher price can often make them hard to purchase for oneself. The high quality of Ralph Lauren is unmatched and is a great option if your boyfriend is hunting for a job or needs some nicer shirts. One of the iconic polo shirts in a muted color or one of the long-sleeved polo shirts are great options for a nicer gift this holiday season.

If you aren’t into the idea of buying clothes, maybe consider revamping his image with a new signature scent. Current popular colognes include Valentine Nero, Versace Eros and the more expensive YSL Beauty Y for men. All of these options are available to be purchased at Ulta or on Amazon.

The Studious Friend – Cindy Avila

We all have that one friend whose dedication to school is admirable. They even serve as our motivation for the academic comeback we keep saying we’ll have. So, why not gift your friend something that will help them unwind?

Something hands on, like a Lego set, is a fun option. After long hours of doing work on a laptop, completing a Lego set is the perfect way to rest one’s eyes and rest. Lego set prices vary by price set. Small sets aren’t expensive, but if you really want to spoil your friend you can opt for a bigger, more expensive set.

A great way to motivate your friend to continue being the academic star they are is by gifting them a Starbucks gift card. The great thing about a gift card is that you can choose the amount you want to spend on it. By gifting your friend a Starbucks gift card, they’ll be able to reward themselves with a nice pick-me-up on campus at any time.

With virtually all assignments being online, it’s hard to reduce screen time. All that time looking at a screen can hurt the eyes and cause headaches. Help out your friend by gifting them a pair of blue light glasses– Amazon provides a wide variety of blue light glasses to help find the perfect fit for your deserving friend. Different frames and price ranges are available, with a majority of options being cute and within a reasonable budget.

The Mom who says, “don’t worry about me, I don’t need anything” – Isabella Dallas

If you’re like most people, figuring out what to get your mom for Christmas is basically the hardest thing ever. She’s probably too busy stressing over gifts for you, your siblings and your dad to even think about herself. Meanwhile, stores are packed with moms spending all their money on everyone else. Then, dads and kids roll in the day before Christmas (obviously), panic-buying pajama sets and robes because they totally forgot about her.

If you’ve ever seen that “Saturday Night Live” Christmas morning skit, you know where I’m going with this: do not get your mom a robe. Please, I’m begging you. But now you’re probably like, “Okay, then what do I get her?” Here’s the thing: don’t just guess— do some research.

Check her screenshots. Moms are always on Instagram Reels, so what’s she been saving or sending you? Facebook ads are also weirdly accurate, so take a peek at what’s been popping up for her. From my own snooping, I’ve noticed Anthropologie, DSW and Free People are popular. Go for something thoughtful– customized jewelry (seriously, she doesn’t want another basic silver bracelet), cute fall boots, or even a fuzzy jacket she can live in all winter. And if her makeup bag is still stocked with the same Great Lash mascara she’s had since you were in elementary school, maybe it’s time for that upgrade.

Moral of the story: don’t be that kid who gets a hoverboard, the dad with a one-of-a-kind vintage pinball machine or the dog with its own robe while your mom’s stuck with her fifth robe. This year, put in the effort because she definitely deserves it.

The Not So Baby Sister – Emily Barrera

Shopping for your teenage sister can be tough. Moody outbursts, ever-changing interests and, of course, the signature locked away in the room. It can be hard to find a gift that is useful and meaningful for her.

If you’re lucky and she’s like most Sephora kids, makeup is the classic way to go. Get her cheeks looking rosy with one of Selena Gomez’s internet sensation Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes from Rare Beauty. A collection of shades, there’s bound to be one she loves that’ll give her the perfect dewy look every girl wishes for. Not too pricey, the blush sells for $23, but if you’re looking for something more affordable yet equally as glamorous, the e.lf. Cosmetics lip oil is another fabulous makeup choice. Just as popular, the lip oil sells for $8 being one of the most affordable and beloved lip products of 2024.

Even if she claims she’s “too big” for a stuffed animal, one can never deny the comfort they bring. A squishmallow is a fun option that can be used simply as room decor or if she needs a good hug after a stressful day. Animals, food, characters, you name it, squishmallows have it all. You can get her one that speaks to her interests and will fill her room with lots of love.