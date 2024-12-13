It’s time! Breaking down Mariah Carey’s cultural impact during the Christmas season

The only other certainty besides death in life is that every December, nowadays, even as early as November, you will hear Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

From blasting through the mall speakers while you’re shopping to the radio and holiday playlists, you know it’s Christmas time when you hear the first few jingling notes of the classic song.

Originally released in 1994, the song was moderately successful reaching number 12 on the Billboard charts. Skyrocketing since its release, it has not only become one of the most recognized holiday songs, but has managed to go number one every year since 2019.

Earning Carey the title of “The Queen of Christmas,” it makes many wonder how a 30-year-old single continues to be so culturally relevant today.

Perhaps her relevance in pop culture stems from the online memes insinuating Carey is frozen for 10 months out of the year, only to defrost when the holidays come around. But when it really comes down to it, it is the lyricism and timeless melody of the song itself that keeps it at the top of the game when it comes to Christmas songs.

Carey’s songbird vocals mixed in with the numerous joyous chord progressions, and the song’s ability to glide through different eras of music and genre are what separate it from the typical sounds of the 1990s.

Her voice for the hit was heavily influenced by Phil Spector, who produced another popular Christmas classic, “Sleigh Ride” by the Ronettes. The nostalgic sound of Spector mixed in with her pop-esque style allows the song to be a perfect time capsule of Christmas sounds of the past and present.

The incorporation of traditional sounds like jingling sleigh bells, equally allows the song to sound fresh to new and old listeners.

Carey’s savvy mind also helped her create such a culturally relevant hit because what is one of the most timeless things in music– a love song– and that is exactly what “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is.

As her lyrics pay homage to Christmas staples including Santa Claus, his reindeer and receiving toys, she makes one thing very clear: she doesn’t want any of that, just love.

Whether you’re yearning for love, or simply want to pretend you are, the message even after 30 years hits home with many, which isn’t something many songs can do.

Breaking the internet–now that is something artists have done–but not in the way Carey has done so.

Through the power of social media, Carey has embraced the fact that Christmas is her world and we’re just living in it.

The second Halloween is over, you can expect the annual social media post of Carey ringing in the Christmas season, simply by singing the phrase “it’s time” in her iconic whistle tone.

Her 2023 video even played into the viral defrosting memes, as she appeared to be frozen, eventually breaking the ice as she sang out her signature phrase.

Inventive and unlike anything other artists have done, the “It’s Time” video has evolved into an internet sensation and a staple in today’s media culture, placing her into our minds as the joy and spirit of Christmas.

Living up to her title the “Queen of Christmas,” she has continued to stay in our hearts by embarking on multiple Christmas tours across the U.S. including the 2024 tour “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time.”

Plus, who can forget the joy she brought us during the pandemic with her Apple TV Christmas special.

Whether you love it or hate it, there is no doubt that Carey has left a lasting impact on the holiday season with her massive hit song. Seamlessly taking it over, it doesn’t seem she’s freezing over anytime soon.