San Diego FC announces new signings during player press conference

On Wednesday, January 22, San Diego FC held a press conference to officially announce the MLS expansion club’s two newest signings, Luca de la Torre and Anders Dreyer.

These new additions bring the club one step closer to making their inaugural season dreams a reality, expanding their roster to 23 players shortly after their first official practice on January 13.

“It’s no secret that this league is won and lost by difference makers, and I have no doubt that these two are key difference makers for us here in San Diego and in year one,” San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps.

Earlier that morning, the club acquired Dreyers, a Danish national team winger, on a three-year deal as their second Designated Player in San Diego FC history.

“I think when I heard about the project and new club San Diego, I was convinced that was something I would love to join, and I got the opportunity,” Dreyers said. “It was an easy choice to go over here and like Mikey said, [I can] make myself a better player. I believe I have [a] next level in my game, and that’s something I think I can achieve here – to be even better.”

“Two things that I really love about him is one, he works for his teammates off the ball; [he] comes in pressing,” San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas said. “He’s willing to be a warrior in that sense. Also, he wants to get better. He knows that he still has other levels that you can get to.”

The previous day, San Diego FC signed San Diego native and U.S. men’s national team midfielder, Luca de la Torre, on a one-year loan from La Liga’s RC Celta de Vigo.

“It’s really special to be able to play for your city where you’re from; it’s not something that everyone gets the chance to do,” de la Torre said. “I would have loved it if this was here 10 years ago, to be honest. But yeah, I’m so happy to be back, to be able to play in front of my parents and people I’ve known my whole life.”

Coach Varas had the chance to train with de la Torre prior to his move to the MLS as the assistant coach of the U.S. U-2o men’s national team during the 2021 U-20 CONCACAF Championship

“It’s a football-centric community and to bring someone born and raised here, I think is an important message, not only about who we want to be on the field, but because he’s a fantastic player,” Varas said. “But on top of that, the biggest message is we have San Diego homegrown on the team from the beginning. I think that’s always an extra plus for every single resident and person who grew up here.”

Dreyers and de la Torre were not only charmed by the welcoming atmosphere and anticipating fans of San Diego, but what drew them to the club was the promise behind the Right to Dream Academy. The program focuses on empowering and developing players from clubs across the world in an attempt to improve the next generation’s chances of playing professional soccer.

“When I come here and when I see the facilities and the staff and the professionalism and the investment, to be honest, it’s really impressive,” de la Torre said. “It’s not something that is everywhere in Europe. So I think that the league will continue to grow.”

Rumors of the MLS expanding to San Diego have been circulating since 2017. Now after seeing the end of the San Diego Loyal’s run in the USL in 2023, San Diegans can find comfort in knowing they have a new hometown team to root for.

“This is a football region, and when we talk about this region, it’s not just the city of San Diego, it’s the 18 communities,” Varas said. “It’s Baja California, it’s Tijuana – this entire region has been waiting for something.”

“We said from the beginning, we’re a football club first and foremost, centered around the football world for a football community,” Varas said. “I think that last step was getting footballers in the building, and now they’re there.”

San Diego FC kicks off their inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. against St. Louis FC.