The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open is much more than just a golf tournament

The 56th annual Farmers Insurance Open teed off Thursday with 156 golfers worldwide battling for a shot at PGA glory.

However, the Open is more than just birdies and bogeys. It is a massive economic and communal boost for San Diego, and the benefits beyond the greens are thanks to Century Club San Diego.

Century Club San Diego is the longtime host organization for the Farmers Open. They are a key pillar in the coordination and preparation for the event as they bring corporate and communal ties together in order to build an event to remember. The best part is they do it all with one goal; highlight and help local charities.

The Century Club’s entire point of existence is to help up-and-coming charities become successful. Century Club president Scott Finkbeiner described their efforts to support local charities as a process of “time, treasure, and talent.”

The Farmers Open is a perfect example of this model in action.

The time they give their charities is exactly as it sounds. Century Club gives their charities real honest time. At the open, it can be seen in the countless volunteers being personally checked on by Century Club members.

The treasure aspect relates to the financial support the club gives its charities at the Open and beyond. Finkbeiner mentioned that a portion of the proceeds from the Open are given back to the club’s charities each year.

The talent relates to the premier non-profit operation knowledge the club gives their charities. At the Open this can be seen in the marketing pushes the club puts on for its charities. Signs all over the course remind attendees that the Open is golf for a good cause, coupled with exposure for charities on the official Farmers Open website.

The primary focus of the charities featured at the Open is to uplift the youth of San Diego and provide them with stable futures. Charities such as the Reality Changers organization, which gives first-generation college students mentorship and guidance to break the mold and achieve their dreams reveal the clubs’ focus on investing in the youth of San Diego.

Reality Changers is one of five Century Club charities that Finkbeiner mentioned. Four of which were related to the youth with the fifth being STEP or support the enlisted project. STEP serves as an organization that helps young enlisted military personnel build positive fiscal habits while providing them with funds to support themselves when needed. He also detailed Promises2Kids which gives San Diego-based foster children opportunities to learn key life skills for a clean transition into adulthood.

When discussing the charitable aspect of the Open, Finkbeiner expressed just how much it meant to him saying “It warms your heart.”

The Farmers Open also brings economic benefits to San Diego. The Open is broadcast to an international audience. With that comes loads of attention being brought to San Diego. Finkbeiner discussed that this attention turns into tourism as people stare at the gorgeous views of Torrey Pines, coupled with the perfect 71-degree weather, and wish to be in sunny San Diego as soon as possible.

Finkbeiner summed it up perfectly when he stated, “This place sells itself.”

Despite the gorgeous views, the Century Club took action to further aid San Diego financially with their marketing campaigns.

Beyond television, Finkbeiner and the Century Club used different mediums to promote the event and boost San Diego by saying “We have Instagram influencers out here that work with and partner with the Century Club who help to promote the game.”

Watching the best golfers in the world bomb drives and chip in is an exciting experience for many, but the Farmers Insurance Open is more than just an excellent display of talent. The charitable outreach of the event is equally as awesome as the excellent performances of the world’s premier golfers.