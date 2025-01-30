The APGA Farmers Invitational provides a playoff thriller at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Torrey Pines Golf Course is the epitome of San Diego public golf. However, come late January, the enjoyable, recreational attraction becomes a brute for every player teeing it up in both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Farmers Insurance Invitational.

The Farmers Insurance Open consists of the PGA Tour’s top players and has been played at Torrey Pines for decades. The Farmers Insurance Invitational was played for the sixth year in 2025 and the field boasts the APGA’s cream of the crop, as well as a few amateurs (18 total players).

APGA stands for the Advocates Professional Golf Association, which is “a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering African American and other diverse golfers to excel in professional golf.”

The tournament took place at Torrey Pines’ North Course on January 25th and at the South Course on January 26th.

Round one unleashed pervasive winds that made scoring low nearly impossible. Along with gusting wind, Torrey Pines’ traditional thick rough and rock-solid greens haunted the APGA’s best in the preliminary round.

Wyatt Worthington II, a PGA Golf Manufacturer Sales Representative for Eastside Golf, has played in the last three PGA Championship major tournaments. He gave his thoughts on the brutal playing conditions in round one.

“This is a championship-style course… there’s no gimmicks about this place, you know what you have to do,” said the battle-tested veteran. “Good shots get rewarded, and I think you kind of have to be patient… If you’re just off the fairway, even just a little bit, you’re hacking out.”

Despite the treacherous elements of Torrey’s North Course, Worthington II finished round one tied for third place (2-over par), just two shots off the lead.

One of Worthington II’s playing partners was San Diego native Donald Kay. Kay finished round one in a tie for sixth place (3-over par). Growing up in San Diego, he always aspired to play Torrey Pines as a pro.

“It was really exciting, kind of nerve-wracking on the first hole just because I’ve been dreaming about playing Torrey in a competitive setting,” said Kay.

Both Worthington II and Kay had to alter their game plan because of the daunting winds. Kay shared that he struggled getting a correct yardage on some holes, but was comfortable hitting a low-spin draw through the wind. Worthington II consistently played shots further back in his stance in order to hit the ball lower where the wind could not alter his ball flight as much.

At the conclusion of the first round, South African Cole Stevens was able to master the Saturday elements, leading the field at even-par.

Sunday morning brought rainfall to the first tee box at Torrey Pines South Course. The rain lasted from the first tee time to the last, but ultimately commenced about 40 minutes after the leaders teed off.

The early rainfall led to lower scores as five players were able to card even-par or better rounds. The fairways were softer, allowing more players to be in the short grass more often. Also, the greens were softer than round one, which enabled shots to hold the green at a higher rate.

As a whole, Sunday’s APGA field played the frequently harder South Course at 3.6 shots over par (75.6), which was an improvement from the North Course average of 3.7 shots over par (75.7).

Overnight leader Cole Stevens finished the final round at nine-over par, opening the door for other players to make a name for themselves.

Aaron Grimes fired the round of the day, a two-under 70 consisting of four front-nine birdies. Luis Gagne and Chase Johnson both birdied their final hole, the par-5 18th, to finish tied for the 36-hole lead at two-over par.

Joining Gagne and Johnson at the top was Kieron van Wyk, a South African senior golfer at the College of Charleston. His first nine holes were a bogey-free experience accompanied by three birdies. However, hiccups on the 11th and 17th holes pushed van Wyk to one-under on the day and two-over on the tournament.

Gagne and Johnson’s clutch birdies forced a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Invitational. The three leaders made the voyage back to the 18th tee to duke it out for the title. Both Gagne and van Wyk tied on the first playoff hole while Johnson hit his ball into the water hazard, eliminating him from contention.

For the second time off the 18th tee, Gagne found himself laying up from the right rough. Van Wyk was sitting pretty in the middle of the fairway and hit his second shot just off the back of the green. The steady iron play of the South African senior was enough to force Gagne to miss the green with his third shot and eventually made par.

All van Wyk needed to do was get up and down and the sixth APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational trophy was his for the taking. A consistent short game allotted van Wyk to do just that and he became the first amateur to win an APGA tournament.

Van Wyk’s first trip to the West Coast of the United States resulted in his first APGA win in his first APGA event.

Seemingly, van Wyk got up and down from all over Torrey Pines’ South Course, but his ability to hit the ball past everyone else took center stage. During his post-round interview, van Wyk’s length off the tee was commended many times. Growing up idolizing and hitting balls with fellow South African Gary Player, fitness and strength were at the top of the up-and-coming prodigy’s priorities.

Van Wyk attributes much of his success to his coaches at the College of Charleston but does not forget where he comes from. He relished the opportunity to represent South Africa and shared his feelings after the playoff.

“Sometimes when I go back home, I have to pinch myself and stay humble… I’m sure they’re proud, I’m glad to represent my country on this stage,” van Wyk commented.

Van Wyk will return to Charleston to finish his senior year and will also play as an amateur in the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open in March, thanks to his victory in the White Sands Bahamas Men’s NCAA Golf Invitational in the fall of last year.

Up next on the docket for the APGA Tour is the Cisco Black History Month Classic at iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, FL, which is scheduled for Feb. 17-19.