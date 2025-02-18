Nature and art collide at Balboa Park





Balboa Park is famous for its architecture and museums with a couple of free options featured on the park’s grounds. Two of these free options include the Botanical Building and the Timken Museum of Art. For no cost, how do these two exhibits compare?

Originally built in 1915 the Botanical Building in Balboa Park underwent a renovation last year, focusing on the building’s architecture, with the second phase in the works that will center on livening the outside of the building. The next phase will feature new plantings in the exterior gardens.

The inside of the garden includes an oval shaped path that takes visitors through the interior gardens. The inside is relatively small but makes up for the size with the beauty of water features, trees and large windows shining through lots of natural sunlight into the building.

The massive height of the ceilings combined with the abstract shapes and sizes of the plants pulls the garden into a Jurassic-like world. With eye-catching colors and sights, the variety of plants keeps visitors completely enamored throughout the garden experience.

Giant bromeliad, a growing succulent plant, Coconut palms and gorgeous bright pink flowers, known as Lana Begonia, are just a few of the thousands of plants featured.

For a more interactive visit, each plant features a QR code for visitors to learn more about the plant and its features. There are also volunteers present to answer visitor questions.

The Timken Museum of Art is similarly small with two sides of three open concept rooms in each. Each side features about 20 paintings with a variety of landscapes, portraits and religious paintings present.

Although small in size, the art featured inside the museum does not disappoint. A variety of works from American, French and more cultures are on display and are beautifully spread out throughout the museum.

While the Timken is relatively empty of visitors, as it is often overshined by The San Diego Museum of Art which stands tall and mighty next to it. This emptiness inside makes it feel private and adds a peaceful atmosphere to the viewing experience.

The Timken also features volunteers and an audio guide to inform visitors about the art and the artists they are viewing.

Whether you want to spend the day looking at art or walking through gardens, you can do both for free at Balboa Park’s Botanical Building and Timken Museum of Art.