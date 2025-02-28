Five Black artists that reshaped music





For decades Black artists have been pioneers of many pivotal moments in the music industry. From creating the banjo, a significant instrument in the country scene, to greatly contributing to the creations of genres including jazz and rock and roll, there’s no denying their impact.

Many Black artists of past and present, have faced severe backlash and have bravely fought to pave the way for artists today. Without their contributions, the music industry would not be the same. Here are five Black artists who reshaped the music scene.

1. Aretha Franklin

Best known as the “Queen of Soul,” for defining the 1960s soul scene, Aretha Franklin was an uber talented singer, songwriter and pianist. Signing her first record deal with Columbia Records at just 18-years old, she went on to change the music industry through her blending of genres and delivering vocal performances with magnificent power and emotion. Often combining gospel and soul works with R&B, jazz, blues and even disco, her genre-bending works were able to capture the sounds of the modern era and created liberating anthems for the Civil Rights movement.

Franklin’s discography includes massive hits like the female anthems “Respect,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) Natural Woman,” as well as “I Say A Little Prayer.” Her work and talent led her to earn 18 Grammy awards, 20 Billboard #1 Hits and the honor of the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin was a key figure in paving the way for many female artists and has been noted for inspiring some of today’s best including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera.

2. Michael Jackson

A man who needs no introduction, Michael Jackson completely dominated the music scene of the 1980s and redesigned the pop genre as a whole. From his captivating dance moves, stellar outfits and electrifying voice there was a reason why he was dubbed the “King of Pop.” His most popular music videos like “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal” completely redefined what artists could do with a music video. Rather than simply singing his song, he was creating an entire story surrounding the themes of his music with his dance moves and production quality. The success of his videos also paved the way for more Black artists to be featured on MTV,

Not only did he create a plethora of cultural phenomenons including his signature moonwalk dance, but he became a key figure in transcending cultural boundaries. His voice and lyrics changed the way the world viewed a Black man– successful, talented and influential. Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller” remains the best selling album of all time and continues to be loved and admired by many today.

3. Louis Armstrong

Throwing it back to the jazz age, Louis Armstrong played a pivotal role in catapulting the genre of jazz into the music scene. Best known for his remarkable trumpet playing abilities, Armstrong permanently transformed jazz through his emphasis of musical improvisations and individuality, which lead to the improvising soloist becoming the focus of a jazz performance. His influence even led to development of the swing genre of music.

Aside from his trumpeter skills, Armstrong was also a skilled vocalist, whose style, known as scat singing, inspired superstars including Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. His rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” was the first recording of the song ever released and is one of the most famous performances of the record. With a career that spanned five decades, Armstrong left a lasting legacy.

4. Whitney Houston

A voice unlike any other, Whitney Houston completely changed the game for Black female artists. Similar to Franklin, Houston was known for blending genres like pop, R&B and gospel, which allowed her to further break down genre barriers. However, it was her powerhouse of a voice that separated her from any artist. From soulful, emotional hits like “I Have Nothing” to ones that get you out on the dance floor like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” Houston’s versatility was prominent in evolving the pop sound that we know and love today.

Throughout her career she earned numerous accolades, including six Grammys and broke nine records. To this day, she holds the title as the only artist to have seven consecutive number one hits on the Billboard Top 100. Houston was one of a kind and transformed the industry with her tremendous talent.

5. Beyoncé

Last, but certainly not least on this list, is the one and only Queen Bey. From vocals, to dance moves, production value and more, Beyoncé can do it all. One of the most influential artists of the 21st Century, Beyoncé has done more than just deliver iconic songs and choreography, she completely changed how music is promoted and released. Surprising fans in 2013 when she dropped her fifth studio album “Beyoncé,” she became one of the first artists to release an album without prior promotion. The promotion came from the album itself, as each song was accompanied with a music video. Dubbed a visual album, it was the first of its kind. Her album was also pivotal in changing the day artists release music from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Nearly three decades since starting her career, Beyoncé continues to break barriers, most recently with her 2024 genre-bending album “Cowboy Carter.” This led to her win at the 67th annual Grammys for “Best Country Album,” making this the first time a Black artist took home the award. She remains the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with 35, and in 2024, Billboard named Beyoncé as the “Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century.” A dynamic entertainer with a killer vocal style, Beyoncé has and continues to inspire artists of all genres.