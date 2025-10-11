University Police Department releases annual report detailing possession of chemical agents, drones, other military equipment





The University Police Department published a report on Sept. 30 detailing their inventory of military equipment. The report, titled “Regulated Tools & Equipment Report,” listed surveillance drones, chemical agents, 40mm impact munitions and a command vehicle.

The California State University Board of Trustees approved the use of military equipment by CSU campuses in July 2022. Every law enforcement agency in California is required to publish annual reports on its inventory of such equipment.

Previous reports by UPD show it has had chemical agents, 40mm sponge tip launchers, and a command vehicle since 2022. In 2023, UPD purchased more 40mm rounds and launchers. This year, UPD added two unmanned aerial systems, or drones, to its arsenal.

The 2025 report outlines regulations governing the use of military equipment along with associated costs. It states that drones are not meant to be used to “discriminate against any individual or group,” and that the use of chemical agents must be governed by SDSU’s time, place, and manner policy on free speech.

Assistant Chief Hank Turner explained that the equipment is necessary for crowd control.

“Let’s say if we have a peaceful protest of students, and a group comes on and decides to disrupt that protest, or decide that they’re gonna put a stop [to it],” he said.

In cases like these, Turner said that UPD would need to use military equipment.

Turner, who has been at UPD since 2022, also emphasized the risk of unrest during special events on campus. He cited unrest around Viejas Arena in April 2023, where fans climbed over the gates and overwhelmed security, as an example of when this equipment might be necessary. As SDSU hosts an increasing number of special events, he suggested university police may need military equipment to disperse violent crowds.

“So it’s the safest thing for not only the rest of the patrons, and also for the officers, and really for the people,” Turner said. “Getting pepper-sprayed is a lot less harmful than getting struck [with] batons or getting struck or shot with a firearm.”

Students and faculty had mixed reactions to the report.

“Transparency is a wonderful thing,” said Janet Franklin, professor of geography. She was not surprised that a law enforcement agency would have such equipment.

Brooklyn Burroughs, a first-year psychology student, believed there may be other ways to go about protecting students, but that such equipment could be useful against a serious threat.

Claire, a graduate student in social work, said she has been to multiple peaceful protests that she believes had an excessive police presence. “[It was] very over the top and not helpful, and has made me feel less safe,” she said.

“Schools should be a safe haven for learning and freedom of expression,” said Brielle, another graduate student in social work, who stressed people should not be numb to the presence of guns in schools.

UPD will hold a community engagement meeting on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. to answer questions about the report. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Oct. 17.