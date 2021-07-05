Men’s Soccer releases schedule for 2021

Senior midfielder Adam Vargas attempts to get past a UCLA defender in the Aztecs’ 1-0 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 16 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

San Diego State men’s soccer head coach Ryan Hopkins has released the 2021 schedule for this upcoming season which includes nine home matches and nine away games — seven of which feature teams that competed in the NCAA Tournament in the spring.

The Aztecs’ first two exhibition matches take place on Aug. 15 at UC Irvine and on Aug. 20 at home against California Baptisthost.

The Aztecs kick off their regular season at home on Aug. 26 against California State University Northridge, followed by two road games against Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on Aug. 30 and Cal Poly on Sept. 3. The LMU Lions managed to go undefeated in the spring with an overall record of 6-0-3 and 5-0-3 in the West Coast Conference.

After their road trip, the Aztecs will host five matches at the SDSU Sports Deck against UC Davis (Sept. 10), CS Bakersfield (Sept. 12), conference opponents California (Sept. 16) and Stanford (Sept. 19), and Gonzaga (Sept. 24).

Following SDSU’s five home games, the Aztecs will play six straight away games — a 41-day stretch without a home performance. The Scarlet and Black start off their road trip with a game against Washington on Sept. 30 before traveling to Oregon State on Oct. 3. Both teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament in the spring.

The Aztecs come back from their only out-of-state trip to face UCLA on Oct. 8 and the University of San Diego on Oct. 15 for their final non conference contest.

SDSU finishes their final three regular-season games against conference opponents Oregon State on Nov. 4 and Washington on Nov. 7, before hosting UCLA on senior night on Nov. 12.

SDSU’s weekday home matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and their weekend matches kick-off at 3 p.m. Entry to all Aztec home matches are free.