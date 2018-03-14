A.S. vice president of financial affairs candidate Christian Onwuka

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Name: Chris Thomas

Position: vice president of financial affairs

Year: junior

Major: business, finance emphasis

Why do you want to run for vice president of financial affairs?

For me, I am, obviously, a finance major, so that’s what kind of originally got my interest. And then I sat on the Financial Affairs committee, and I realized at the time that I was the only person who looked like me. When it comes to funding for student organizations, to continue to make sure that every student is granted the opportunity to voice and express themselves, you need different people at the table to ensure they get the funding that is deserved to them. So that’s why I originally joined (the) financial affairs committee, to continue to have that. Now, I’m the vice chair of the financial affairs committee, and I felt like that was just a foundation of everything I had learned up to get to that role and to continue to work for students.

What makes you qualified for this position?

For me, I have experience working with A.S. banking and funding. I’m the current treasurer for my fraternity, which is Phi Beta Sigma. With that prior knowledge, I will be able to inform all students of that. Off campus, I just interned this past summer with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in their Financial Advisors Summer Analyst program. I just got re-offered to do it again this summer, so I am pretty excited about that.

What would you like to change at SDSU?

It’s apparent that we have a majority of students in a bunch of different underrepresented minority groups. I’ve always been big on (the idea that) we need to take our seat at the table, and it’s not just up to me. So something that I want to do is I want to get in a position and bring other students to empower themselves and give them these leadership opportunities and allow them to kind of grow and build their communities. That’s what I’m looking to do, and I’m glad I’ve been able to do so.

What would you like to stay the same at SDSU?

I would say, people willing to be themselves. People aren’t afraid to voice their opinions, people aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in, and people aren’t afraid to have a disagreement or an argument with someone who thinks differently, and I think that’s beautiful. I think that’s what the world is all about, and I’m glad we’re learning it at a young age now, and allowing us to just continue to voice our opinions and be strong in who we are and not try to conform to what the system expects us to do.

Interview has been edited for clarity and brevity