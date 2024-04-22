News This Week





Adela de la Torre faces second triennial review

President de la Torre’s first review was conducted by former CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in 2021
Byline photo of Eugenie Budnik
by Eugenie Budnik, News EditorApril 22, 2024
SDSU+University+President+Adela+de+la+Torre+sits+with+students+outside+of+the+Conrad+Prebys+Student+Union.+Courtesy+of+San+Diego+State+University
SDSU University President Adela de la Torre sits with students outside of the Conrad Prebys Student Union. Courtesy of San Diego State University

San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre faces her second triennial review conducted by California State University Chancellor Mildred García and the CSU Board of Trustees. 

CSU presidents are required to undergo a review by the chancellor and Board of Trustees every three years. 

This process is intended to provide feedback to the Board of Trustees and the chancellor about the leadership of de la Torre and the current state of affairs at San Diego State,” García said in an email. “It should also provide information that will further the university’s progress and assist President de la Torre in the leadership of San Diego State.”

As part of the review process, García and the Board of Trustees will be contacting students, staff and faculty from a variety of campus organizations, offices and governmental bodies such as Associated Students, University Senate and the Alumni Association, for individual comment and feedback. 

During de la Torre’s first triennial review in 2021, more than 70 students, staff and faculty wrote letters to the CSU. Former CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro applauded de la Torre for her leadership and management of “substantive academic, student and administrative issues on campus.” 

All SDSU students, staff and faculty are invited to submit their comments in letter or email form to García about de la Torre’s performance. Any letter submitted will be in confidence and is not subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act

In order to be read and considered, comments must fall within the specific criteria provided by the Board of Trustees. Anonymous letters and petitions will not be accepted. 

Those who submit letters or emails to the chancellor can address concerns under the umbrella of general administrative effectiveness including, but not limited to, resource management, CSU and SDSU campus relations, educational leadership, community relations and personal characteristics. 

Accepted letters will be compiled into a performance evaluation report that will be shared with de la Torre. 

SDSU community members wishing to submit a letter can email it to presidentreview@calstate.edu or mail it to the offices of García by April 30.

About the Contributor
Eugenie Budnik
Eugenie Budnik, '23-24 News Editor
Eugenie Budnik is a senior studying journalism and advertising. As an ex-military child, Eugenie spent time growing up in Japan, England, Colorado and San Diego. Eugenie joined The Daily Aztec in 2021, when she was originally an elementary education major. Eugenie's time spent reporting on news for The Daily Aztec developed her love and passion for journalism, ultimately leading her to change her major. Since then, Eugenie has written over 40 pieces for The Daily Aztec and is now the news editor. Outside of her work, you can find Eugenie jamming out to Taylor Swift, reading, or scrolling through Tik Tok.






